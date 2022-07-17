Well, another mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with an AR-15-style gun by a 21-yearold with a history of mental problems.
As a 50+-year lifetime member of the NRA, I, like many of my peers, am OK with some common-sense laws to protect our citizens. I don't need a .50-caliber machine gun to hunt antelope. And an 18-year-old kid with an undeveloped frontal lobe doesn't need an AR-15.
The recent bipartisan gun legislation has many common-sense parts, such as enhanced background checks for buyers under the age of 21. It allows law enforcement to examine mental health records and provides money to implement red flag laws.
As a lifetime NRA member, I support the Second Amendment and would be against any law that wants to take away my guns. There was NOTHING in this legislation that would do that.
Representative Cheney voted for the legislation in the House, calling it "sensible." And candidate Hageman had some nonsensical response about hunting and self-defense being in our DNA, so she would have voted against it. And, of course, Senators Barrasso and Lummis both voted against the legislation.
Our weak senators don't want to do anything to upset their reelection chances by voting for something that might upset the Loser Ex-President's cult base. And heaven forbid that they should p--- off the NRA. The NRA might give them an "F" on their little report card, rather than the "A" that they are so proud of.
Maybe our governor should just leave our American flag flying permanently at half-staff to remind us of the 100+ people who die from a gun every day (45,222 in 2020).
And here's a suggestion for our senators: carry a bunch of cards in your pocket that you can hand out if someone asks for your comments about the latest mass shooting. The cards would read: "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those lost in the recent shooting. We are so sorry for your loss."
Our senators don't have much else to offer our school kids and other citizens.