It was good of the WTE in the July 4 edition to “Thumbs Up” F.E. Warren Air Force Base for reaching out to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and keeping our aero demonstration tradition alive. (Editor's note: The Thunderbirds canceled their 2020 Cheyenne performance after this letter was written.)
I would like to acknowledge that it is the Wyoming Air National Guard that will sustain the taxiways and parking spots. The Guard will provide hanger space, and all maintenance and operations support to the demo teams.