In 2016, Rep. Liz Cheney was lauded as a “proven, courageous, constitutional conservative” by Harriet Hageman. Back then, Ms. Hageman disparaged Donald Trump as “someone who is racist and xenophobic.”

That was then. According to Ms. Hageman now, Liz Cheney (like Nancy Pelosi) “must be stopped.” For no good reason, Trump has anointed her as just the person for the job. Never mind that Ms. Hageman has never served in public office, and especially ignore that her new champion was impeached twice and is very likely to be criminally charged.

