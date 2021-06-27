I'm not sure if it was intentional, but you provided an interesting, and troubling, counterpoint in the June 25 issue with the column by Jonathan Lange printed next to one by Kerry Drake.
Pastor Lange warns us of the dangers of hate-crime laws being weaponized against the baker in Colorado who refuses to make custom cakes to celebrate various same-sex or transgender events, while Mr. Drake wants the Legislature to pass a hate-crimes bill.
Certainly no one should be allowed to actively discriminate against anyone for sex or gender reasons, but it seems to me there is a world of difference between compelling the baker to sell goods off his shelves to anyone who walks in the public store, regardless of their sexual preference, and using the law to compel him to do something against his will, religious-based or not.
Civil rights are tricky issues – give one person a "right" and you may be taking one away from someone else. It differs considerably in degree, of course, but how is compelling him to bake a cake much different from forced labor of slavery?
As to the hate-crimes bill, many people think they apply automatically if the victim belongs to any protected group. But as Minnsota Attorney General Keith Ellison explained to Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" why he brought no such charge against Derek Chauvin, you need actual proof that the crime was motivated by bias or hate.
Wyoming became infamous after the Matthew Shepard murder as a place that condones hate. But the reality was there was no evidence that he was killed because he was gay, and it is unlikely his killers could have been prosecuted under the later-passed hate-crimes bill named after him.
Are the lives of members of protected classes worth more than those of other victims justifying different treatment? We may have to pass the law just to show we are "woke," but it is unlikely to change anyone's views and may only cause more anger and resentment.