Nationally we are suffering under the Big Lie that Trump lost the election due to voter fraud, in spite of the fact that neither he nor his lawsuits were able to prove so, and his attorney general denied that our presidential election was dishonest.
Wyoming has its own big lie. It is that Democrats are responsible for Wyoming’s faltering economy and that carbon capture and storage (CCS) will save Wyoming’s coal industry. While Trump had the reins for four years, Wyoming’s economy did not improve. Instead, the state endured budget cut after budget cut. According to www.cnbc.com, even though Trump replaced the Obama-era Clean Power Plan with his Affordable Clean Energy Rule, it did not help Wyoming, as “economics increasingly favor natural gas and renewables.”
Regarding CCS, www.fivethirtyeight.com affirms it “is still more of a gamble than a clear success story,” especially since “the combination of solar, wind, electric vehicles, advanced batteries, liquid biofuels and other technologies could make enough of a dent that it doesn’t matter whether CCS ever becomes cheap.”
Also, Biden’s “executive order is unlikely to have much of an effect on a commodity that has [already] trended downward in recent years,” and “[t]here are still millions of acres of public land that have been leased but not developed.” (www.cpr.org)
Therefore, blaming Democrats for Wyoming’s financial problems and offering CCS as a remedy both contribute to Wyoming’s Big Lie.