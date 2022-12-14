In Travis Deti’s Nov. 25 piece “Take notice: Wyoming is the global leader in CCUS,” the author showcases the state’s impressive record on energy production and innovation on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). As the country engages in conversations about the future of American energy, policymakers should look to Wyoming’s example.
The world is facing the dual challenge of meeting growing energy demand while lowering carbon emissions. In order to increase energy supply to meet demand, America needs to embrace all types of energy, including and especially oil and natural gas.
As Deti writes, CCUS technology makes it possible to use these forms of energy while maintaining a commitment to building a lower-carbon world.
Deti rightfully shines a spotlight on Wyoming, but to broaden his thesis further, America is the world’s leader in deploying CCUS technology with 13 commercial-scale, operating CCUS facilities, capable of capturing approximately 20 million metric tons of carbon annually. With time, the developing CCUS industry in America will be capable of more.
Looking ahead, America needs to invest in infrastructure to support the widespread deployment of carbon capture technologies in order to meet our greenhouse gas reduction goals.