In Travis Deti’s Nov. 25 piece “Take notice: Wyoming is the global leader in CCUS,” the author showcases the state’s impressive record on energy production and innovation on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). As the country engages in conversations about the future of American energy, policymakers should look to Wyoming’s example.

The world is facing the dual challenge of meeting growing energy demand while lowering carbon emissions. In order to increase energy supply to meet demand, America needs to embrace all types of energy, including and especially oil and natural gas.

