What is the purpose of a state legislature? I have always thought it was to represent the will of the state's citizens. Well, I must be wrong, because this year's session of the Wyoming Legislature certainly is deserving of an F grade.
The majority of Wyoming's citizens want the Medicaid expansion. I find it unbelievable that it has once again been denied. This makes no sense whatsoever! Over 24,000 Wyomingites are unable to have health insurance. How can this make any sense? This is not to mention the millions of dollars that would help our hospitals.
There is so much for Wyoming people to be ashamed of concerning our beautiful state. We have two senators, a governor and a state GOP coalition who chastise our lone representative in the U.S. Congress for standing up for the truth and for our Constitution. I thought truth telling was an important point in the Code of the West. Apparently not.
Speaking of "truth," our legislators don't want our students to learn the truth about American history?
This year's lawmakers are considering bills to restrict a woman's right to control her own body. Such decisions are no concern of any government and should be only up to the woman, her family and her doctor.
Instead of encouraging everyone to vote in our elections, ways to restrict the free vote are being brought to the floor. Redistricting issues to bring an advantage to one political party over the other are being considered.
Our state is looking at dire financial stress because of the natural decline of fossil fuels, yet our lawmakers and our governor don't believe in the seriousness of climate change.
Legislators are set to make life more difficult for our LGBTQ citizens and for our teachers. We will then wonder why we have a teacher shortage and why our young people leave this beautiful state as soon as they are able.
I am happy and grateful for one thing, however: that the bill to rename one of our state highways "President Donald J. Trump Highway" will not come to fruition.