The oil business depends on water. It takes up to three barrels of water to produce one barrel of oil. One barrel is equal to 42 gallons. The high need for water has had adverse effects in some states. For example, Peabody managed to singlehandedly drain the aquifer under the Navajo Reservation, leaving the people to drive for miles to get water.
I bring this up because water is critically important to farming and ranching in Wyoming. This is a dry state, but crops and animals still need water. Imagine the inconvenience of having to truck water in to keep your business going! If nearby water resources dry up, that may become a reality.