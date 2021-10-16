For the moment, put aside the obvious – that this current uproar over the mask/vaccine mandate is being driven by politics and hypocrisy. Let’s talk about money.
The cost for a special in-person legislative session is $23,000, plus $25,000 per day, predicted to last two days = $73,000. Maybe a better use of that money is to hire back one or two more state employees who lost their jobs due to past budget cuts?
The real price of not enforcing masks and vaccine mandates is what it costs a person who lands in ICU. Last summer, the cost in ICU at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for an ARDS patient was $15,617 PER DAY. How many Wyoming residents can say that they have good enough health insurance to cover those kinds of expenses? Not every hospitalized patient (currently 222) is in ICU, but the 918 people who died were most likely in there when they passed away. Their combined hospital bill at that rate for JUST ONE DAY = $14,336,386.
Here are some of the Wyoming Legislature’s possibilities to punish the federal government for their “egregious case of governmental interference” and “huge overreach:”
1. Use federal COVID relief funds to pay the fines of companies who ignore the mandate. Weren’t those funds suppose to be used for PEOPLE who could not safely work during the pandemic?
2. Pay unemployment for people who quit their jobs because of the mandate. Does that open the door so that at some time in the future a person who refuses to take a random drug test can quit a job and then draw unemployment?
A true public servant would work to save lies and money.
One last question … How many companies here in Wyoming have 100 or more employees?
One person’s selfishness (not wear a mask and/or get a vaccine) should not infringe on or trump other people’s right to be safe and healthy.