June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ people of America, as well as in various other countries around the globe. It is designated (though not officially until 1999, by the Clinton administration) in remembrance of the spontaneous riots which took place at The Stonewall Inn, located in New York's Greenwich Village between June 28 and July 3, 1969. The riots were protesting long-running civil rights violations carried out by the NYPD toward the city's gay population.
The LGBTQ+, as well as women, African American, Latino (and let's face it, everyone who is not white, straight and male) citizens of America have all had ongoing movements toward the hope of equality
A short list of famous LGBTQ+ persons:
Artists: Leonardo Da Vinci (G), Michelangelo (G)
Musicians: David Bowie (B), Rob Halford (Judas Priest) (G)
Athletes: Nicola Adams (first woman to medal in boxing, 2012) (L), Esera Tuaolo (football) (G)
Comedians: Richard Pryor (B), Lily Tomlin (L)
Politicians: Harvey Milk (G), Kyrsten Sinema (B)
The genius mathematician Alan Turing invented a machine to solve Hitler's enigma code, helping to end World War II an estimated two-plus years before it would have ended, saving an estimated 14 million lives. Alan's machine was used in inventing modern computers.
The list goes on. The struggle for respect continues, as it does for all marginalized Americans.
Even now current Wyoming politicians (please help vote these people out) reveal disdain for LGBTQ+ people.
In Lander, trustees of the school board voted to remove LGBTQ children from the list of persons protected from discrimination.
The Wyoming superintendent of public instruction, Brian Schroeder, has made statements to the effect that Wyoming will refuse to go along with the USDA'S Title IX definitions of people to be protected from discrimination. These definitions were decide by the Supreme Court, in 1964, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, including the prohibition of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
This would put Wyoming's federal education funding at risk, funds which are badly needed for all Wyoming children.
I cannot even venture a guess as to why these politicians would act this way. They seem to lack both compassion and common sense.