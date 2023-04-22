The Wyoming Constitution states that senators and representatives, and all judicial, state and county officers shall, before entering on the duties of their respective offices, take and subscribe the following oath or affirmation: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, obey and defend the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Wyoming;  that I have not knowingly violated any law related to my election or appointment, or caused it to be done by others;  and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”

A member who has a personal or private interest in any measure or bill proposed or pending before the Legislature shall disclose the fact to the house of which he is a member and shall not vote thereon.

