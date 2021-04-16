The Wyoming GOP has issues. First, they censure Congresswoman Cheney, then invite another congressman (who’s being investigated for pedophilia and breaking interstate sex trafficking laws) to hold a demonstration at the state Capitol.
What happened to standing up for one of your own? And before you argue that, she was voted in by a majority of Wyoming voters ... not Colorado voters, not Montana voters, but Wyoming voters.
At least Ms. Cheney had the balls to stand up to her oath. The GOP has truly lost its mind.