I am grateful to this newspaper for a recent piece on efforts to change Wyoming’s outdated trapping regulations. As the report noted, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently presented two proposals to a legislative committee. The goal was to reduce conflicts between trappers and the public on public land. The committee under Chairman Driskill decided no action will be taken.
The good senator mused that the answer was to leash all dogs exercising on public land. I am aware of four trapping incidents around Laramie in 2020. Two were in Vedauwoo, between Laramie and Cheyenne. In mid-November a dog was trapped along Middle Crow Creek while accompanying its owners. In December another dog encountered a trap while walking with its owner. Earlier this year a dog was trapped in a quick-kill 350 Conibear on a BLM section in Roger Canyon. The owner, a climber, had two bits of luck. First, the trap bars did not compress the dog’s throat and choke it to death. This gave the owner time to retrieve a cordless grinder he had in his car. He cut one trap spring and freed his dog. In December another dog was trapped beside the Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge southwest of Laramie. The dog was treated at a local clinic.