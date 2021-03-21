There is an important piece of legislation before the U.S. Senate that I want readers to be aware of, and that is the For the People Act (HR1/S1). This important democracy reform package passed in the House of Representatives and is now being considered in the Senate.
This bold reform package includes voting rights, gerrymandering, money in politics and ethical reforms. Without this important piece of legislation, we will see voter rights rolled back.
Sen. Warnock from Georgia gave his first speech on the Senate floor as a freshman senator and made a compelling plea for passage of this much-needed reform. Our senators need to hear from us, because without strong action from Congress, more and more people will be shut out of the political process.
I urge readers to call the offices of Sen. John Barrasso at 202-224-6441 or 307-772-2451, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis at 202-224-3424 or 307-772-2477 and urge them to vote yes on the For the People Act.