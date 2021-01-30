I am far from an avid Liz Cheney supporter and have not voted for her. She and I disagree on about 95% of her platform. But I support and thank her for courageously standing up for the Constitution and taking the heat from her fellow Republicans and Wyoming constituents.
Rep. Cheney takes her oath of office seriously: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same …” In this case, her word is her word. How many of us can say we have taken such an oath and then stood by it in the face of vicious hate and threats from the very people who elected us?