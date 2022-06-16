We continue to support Liz Cheney for her courage and integrity, especially in the face of the outrageous allegations and lies thrown around. She continues to uphold her oath to the Constitution of the United States, not to some political cult led by madmen.
The U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights is a contract between the government and "We, the People." Even Judge Judy knows that you can only deal with what’s written within a contract.
Employees and elected officials of the federal government take an oath to work within the four corners of the contract. If they don’t like what’s in that contract, there are legitimate, peaceful, legal ways to go about changing it. But anyone actively stepping outside of that contract is, by definition, a criminal.
Wyoming’s two U.S. senators have either actively stepped outside the Constitution in their actions (attempting to override the outcome of the election) or are complicit by their silence.
Liz continues to take the high road. Wyoming should be proud of that fact, and support her wholeheartedly against the cult-led opposition. In the end, what story do we want to tell our children and grandchildren: That we supported a person with courage, integrity and conviction? Or that we bowed to the insanity of an ex-president whose only chance of dodging responsibility for his numerous crimes is by inciting a civil war?