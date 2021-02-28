What is a laughingstock? Could it be the Wyoming State Legislature? Why else would UW Professor Rod Godby ask us in a WTE article about the Wyoming economy: “People need to express their values and opinions to the legislators so that they’re not flying blind in this.”
Flying blind? If the Wyoming legislators do not know what their constituents want, how did they get elected in the first place? Actually, the revenue issue seemingly boils down to cutting or raising taxes. And we already know what Wyoming residents want. Cut government.