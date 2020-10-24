In this country, for 244 years, rights have been inextricably linked with responsibilities. The ongoing biological mass casualty has been tragically prolonged because somehow personal liberty became more important for some candidates, when collective civic concern is needed.
We are a nation in deep need of self-evaluation and correction in so many areas. Such painful times test the foundation of our democracy and challenge the American ideals we all should value – strength, resilience and compassion. Necessary and grateful citizenship means living up to those ideals and values each and every time we mark our ballot.