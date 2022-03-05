Wyoming is at a crossroads. Thanks in part to our entrepreneurial spirit, we have new businesses starting and existing businesses expanding. What is needed now are skilled workers and a better funding mechanism for our community colleges.
Good-paying jobs await graduates with the employable skills, and our nationally recognized community college system is perfectly positioned to provide the training desired by employers. In order to train employees, build a competitive workforce, increase educational attainment and create educational opportunities for thousands of individuals statewide, a commitment to funding for our community colleges is required.
Wyoming’s community colleges add $1.1 billion in added income to the Wyoming economy (EMSI, Econ. Value of CC, 2016). For every $1 spent: Students gain $3.70 in lifetime earnings; taxpayers gain $1.40 in added state revenues and social savings; and society gains $4.90 in added taxes and public sector savings.
Community colleges are the heart of our state, but if they are to continue to be what drives our economy forward, Wyoming’s community colleges need comprehensive support. This starts now, in this legislative session, with concrete actions that support scholarships and grants, state aid for community colleges, and specific programs and projects within the colleges.
Thank you,
Erin Taylor and the following: 21st Century Equipment, 71 Construction, Alliance Brew Gear, Array, Cargill Meat Solutions, City of Evanston, Dick Jones Trucking, Dominion Energy of Wyoming, Don's Mobile Carpet, Fremont Counseling Service, FYI, Genesis Alkali, Glenrock Town Clerk, InstaClinic, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Kairos Communication, Kennon, Magpul Industries Corp., Mechanical Systems, Memorial Hospital of Converse County, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mobile Concrete, Modern Electric Co., Nova Health (formerly Stitches), Peabody, Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning, Powell Valley Healthcare, Puma Steel, Reiman Corp., Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rocky Mountain Power, Schlagel Manufacturing, SERVPRO of Casper, Şişecam Wyoming, Sleeping Giant, South East High School Ag Department, TCT, TDS Collection Service, Thunder Beast Arms Corporation, Torrington Livestock, Torrington Sod Farms, UW-SAREC, Visionary, Weatherby, Westco, Western Vista Credit Union, WL Plastics, Wyoming Automotive and Wyoming Machinery Company