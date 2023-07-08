I don’t often travel to the D.C. area, but I am a business owner who knows that competition in the marketplace leads to lower prices and improved customer service. As I understand, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., desperately needs more direct flight options, and airlines are willing to provide these services in a safe and controlled manner.
H.R. 3185, the bipartisan Direct Capital Access Act, currently before the U.S. Congress, authorizes 28 additional long- and short-haul flights at DCA in Washington, D.C., to help give air travelers lower airfares and fewer layovers when traveling to our nation’s capital. The bill does not eliminate or replace any existing flights to DCA from any airport, regional or otherwise.
You don’t have to take my word for it. The bill is only four pages and can be found on Congress.gov.
Some individuals claim the bill would threaten travel from Wyoming’s airports. I don’t understand how mitigating industry-wide labor shortages, funding Wyoming airports, increasing competition, lowering prices and reducing unnecessary connections for travelers are mutually exclusive pursuits, as the author suggests. All are worthy and achievable goals for this year’s Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization legislation, which is due for a vote in Congress before the fiscal year ends.
In my building and construction industry, I am experiencing many Wyoming market challenges, like labor shortages and increased competition with companies much larger than we are. Those who support local businesses appreciate what they do for the community, and good companies that provide valuable services should never be restricted from providing goods and services their consumers ask for if done safely, ethically and in a socially advantageous way.
I strongly encourage our Wyoming congressional delegation to support amending the FAA package to include the bipartisan Direct Capital Access Act to help reduce unnecessary connections and end prohibitively high airfares for Wyoming travelers.