I don’t often travel to the D.C. area, but I am a business owner who knows that competition in the marketplace leads to lower prices and improved customer service. As I understand, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., desperately needs more direct flight options, and airlines are willing to provide these services in a safe and controlled manner.

H.R. 3185, the bipartisan Direct Capital Access Act, currently before the U.S. Congress, authorizes 28 additional long- and short-haul flights at DCA in Washington, D.C., to help give air travelers lower airfares and fewer layovers when traveling to our nation’s capital. The bill does not eliminate or replace any existing flights to DCA from any airport, regional or otherwise.

