I am amazed that no one (other than Rodger McDaniel in his 6/17/23 opinion) has commented on the front page article about our three elected officials in Washington sucking up to the LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting) after his indictment (WTE 6/13/23). The three have now gone WTF (Way Too Far) in joining the ex-president's (I know what I know, don't confuse me with the facts) cult in claiming that the LEPER is a victim of a "weaponized" DOJ. They play the worn-out "but Joe Biden had classified documents" card.
I guess they were too busy to actually read the indictment about the LEPER's actions. Did they not teach words like "intent," "obstruction," "non-cooperation" in law school? It is just so sad that our three elected officials are afraid that if they don't support the LIES of the LEPER (who may become my Republican Party's nominee) that they will endure his wrath and lose the support of his base for their reelection.
As a former member of the Air Force intelligence community, I also held a top-secret codeword clearance and would have been locked up for years if I had mishandled classified information as the LEPER has done. He has opened up the possible discovery of very important classified information. And more importantly, he has possibly revealed the intelligence gathering methods and capabilities of our country, putting current intelligence community members at risk.
But right now, this is not about Joe, or Mike, or Hillary; we are talking about the LEPER and HIS "mishandling" of classified documents. He is NOT a victim, and if convicted, will be a common criminal. This TRIAD (Three Representatives In Active Denial) have signed on to NOT supporting our rule of law (no person is above the law, especially those who govern). The TRIAD has failed to support our democracy, our rule of law, our FBI, our DOJ. I can think of no more appropriate word for the TRIAD other than TRAITORS. Like the LEPER, these three should not be allowed to return to Washington when they come up for reelection.