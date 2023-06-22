I am amazed that no one (other than Rodger McDaniel in his 6/17/23 opinion) has commented on the front page article about our three elected officials in Washington sucking up to the LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting) after his indictment (WTE 6/13/23). The three have now gone WTF (Way Too Far) in joining the ex-president's (I know what I know, don't confuse me with the facts) cult in claiming that the LEPER is a victim of a "weaponized" DOJ. They play the worn-out "but Joe Biden had classified documents" card.

I guess they were too busy to actually read the indictment about the LEPER's actions. Did they not teach words like "intent," "obstruction," "non-cooperation" in law school? It is just so sad that our three elected officials are afraid that if they don't support the LIES of the LEPER (who may become my Republican Party's nominee) that they will endure his wrath and lose the support of his base for their reelection.

