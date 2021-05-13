Our three elected federal lawmakers voted against a “radical socialist” pandemic relief bill, which directed $1.1 billion or so dollars to Wyoming for various socialist programs such as public schools (K-12), health care, working families, small businesses, roads, etc.
They said it would add too much to the national debt, but that reasoning didn’t stop them from voting for a $3 trillion tax cut, which primarily helped the wealthiest, or supporting $3 trillion in expenditures for the Mideast wars.
On the other hand, the Wyoming state legislators didn’t hesitate to grab the $1.1 billion or so of “radical socialist” cash jackpot. By accepting this money, the state legislators put themselves at odds with the Wyoming federal lawmakers and joined the “radical socialist” movement. Now the state legislators have to spend time figuring out how to spend all that money, plus the usual hundreds of millions dollars that the feds provide every year. So much work to do!
In opposing the “radical socialist agenda,” which state agencies and school districts will reject the federal money based on ideology? Those who use the money would be party to the “radical socialist” agenda, a term repeated by Sen. Barrasso as often as possible. If they reject the money, they would then have to live with big budget cuts.
Are the Wyoming federal lawmakers in touch with the state legislators and the budget problems in Wyoming? The money is meant to help students, workers, families, people with health problems and local governments. So, what’s the beef? Be grateful.