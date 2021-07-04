All our children and grandchildren that left Wyoming for better opportunity came back together for a Fourth of July visit. I am thankful that everyone got vaccinated and could travel safely, and it is wonderful to see them.
I am sad, though, that Wyoming’s future is so bleak that they really couldn’t stay. I was also reflecting on the fact that Wyoming would really have no future at all – not even next year – if not for the Democratic Party. Our state Legislature abdicated their responsibility to fund our schools next year. The schools across the state would be in a deep crisis if not for the passage on the national level of the American Recovery Plan, which provided $312 million for Wyoming schools. The American Recovery Plan was passed by Democrats, with no Republican support.
Similarly, Democrats in Wyoming have been working hard for Medicaid expansion since it became available. Local Democrats have been working hard, door-to-door, to ensure that our legislators know that their constituents want expansion. Expansion helps people who are already working. Our neighbors who would benefit have jobs, they just don’t make enough to eat and pay for private health insurance at the same time.
So, Democrats are trying to get insurance for more than 20,000 hardworking Wyomingites, at very little cost to the state – with no Republican support.
The irony is, Wyoming Republicans have traded off taking care of Wyoming citizens in exchange for a very low tax environment that was supposed to attract business so Wyoming’s economy would get better. This has been an abject failure.
Our children have to leave the state to find work. Wyoming’s population is just about what it was in 1980. Surrounding states with more reasonable tax structures have thriving economies, while Wyoming teeters toward being a failed state. It may be time for each of us to think about voting for those who would work to make things better.