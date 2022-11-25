"Government should be limited, with as few regulations as possible." So said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in the WTE edition on 10-21-21. Then, in July of 2022, he signed a "trigger law" to prohibit abortion in this state, thus taking away a woman's rights to bodily autonomy.

In the 10-28-22 edition of the WTE, there were two articles, side by side. "Federal building renamed for first woman voter" and "Judge to intervene in abortion case next month." Sen. Cynthia Lummis was seen on local TV saying how wonderful it was for Wyoming to have given women the right to vote.

