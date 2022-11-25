"Government should be limited, with as few regulations as possible." So said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in the WTE edition on 10-21-21. Then, in July of 2022, he signed a "trigger law" to prohibit abortion in this state, thus taking away a woman's rights to bodily autonomy.
In the 10-28-22 edition of the WTE, there were two articles, side by side. "Federal building renamed for first woman voter" and "Judge to intervene in abortion case next month." Sen. Cynthia Lummis was seen on local TV saying how wonderful it was for Wyoming to have given women the right to vote.
Am I the only person who sees the hypocrisy that abounds in this state?
Our governor has stated that he is very concerned about the mental health of Wyoming's citizens. Our state has the highest suicide rate in the nation. Yet, he continues to fight against Medicaid expansion. How does this make a bit of sense?
I feel that Wyoming needs to come up with a new motto. "The Equality State" no longer applies to us.
It's no wonder young people want to leave Wyoming. I have always believed that they can get a good education here, but I would encourage them to leave for greener pastures soon as they can.
Wyoming, in its "Red" condition, is not a friendly place for people of a different culture, the LGBTQ folks and people who believe in freedom to choose what books their children read. Wyoming has a hard-line attitude toward cannabis. In other words: Wyoming is becoming an increasingly uncomfortable place in which to live.
After attending Superintendent Brian Schroeder's "rally" at Little America a few weeks ago, I also would not encourage young folks to become teachers – at least teachers in Wyoming. How sad!