At the end of August, Gov. Mark Gordon finalized the first round of state budget cuts totaling more than $250 million, with an additional $80 million in cuts to the maintenance of state buildings and those at the University of Wyoming and community colleges. The 10% cuts to state agencies such as the Department of Health, Department of Family Services and the Department of Corrections will have disastrous effects on Wyoming communities and citizens, as they will impact important services and agencies.