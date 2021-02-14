Jan. 6, 2021, is a date most Americans now living will remember the rest of their lives, especially the images of the wild mob, which made a strong effort to destroy the physical structure of the United States government. Many lawmakers were being hunted down by the antagonists and led to safer areas of the building by their leaders and others. The lives of Democrats, Republicans and even Vice President Pence were in danger by the uncontrolled herd which had been called into being by the still sitting President of the United States, Donald Trump.
He formed them, he praised them, and he fed them. And then he deserted them. They attempted to accomplish what their leader demanded, four more years, but failed. The votes had been certified.
The lawmakers took the former president to court to impeach him for what he created. The people whose lives were at stake on Jan. 6 were responsible for the former president’s future. Some of them have short memories. They didn’t recall the fear, the horror, the unlawful actions they experienced. They have forgotten that people, including one police officer, were killed.
Do they really believe that Trump is not responsible for both his actions and his inaction? Do they sincerely believe he should have their mercy while the spirits of those who have suffered cry for justice? If a fellow lawmaker had been injured or killed during this display of uncontrolled fury, what price then?
I invited – in fact, I expected – both Senator Barrasso and Senator Lummis to dig down deep into their beings and find the way to point their finger at the former president and say “You did wrong. Your are impeached.” Representative Cheney found her way to recognize what kind of person Trump is. It was time for the two senators to do the same.
Donald Trump will be reaping the perks of retirement for years now that he is no longer president. If being a former president provides these benefits, then impeachment for unlawful, intolerable actions should earn him the punishment, as well.