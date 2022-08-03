There is widespread lamentation in Wyoming about the loss of young talent. Many young people move away after college and take their talent, potential and contributions elsewhere.
Indeed, many parents encourage their children to not only study out of state, but to stay there to work and raise a family. I was raised in Wyoming, educated here, married here, raised a family here. We could not have foreseen the future of this state, and if we had, we might have gotten out when the getting was good.
Before readers pull out that old, overused chestnut “Wyoming: Love It or Leave It,” let me explain why I want my grandchildren to "leave it" with all due haste following high school graduation. Wyoming is in a state of stagnation: the lack of political diversity and the preponderance of far-right ideology in Wyoming political and public spheres is certain death to innovation, creativity and economic and social growth. Rational and progressive voices are so few as to be essentially nonexistent.
Political leaders continue to beat that (very) dead horse of fossil fuel energy and are incapable of seeing beyond to alternatives. The only four-year university is in a daily struggle to stay relevant and fend off efforts by arch-conservatives to meddle with academic integrity.
Wyoming is more provincial, intolerant and entrenched in the idealized cowboy past than ever. So much so that the Republican Party sees no problem having a GOP chairman who is a member of the Oath Keepers. GOP conventions have been marked with public rejection of independent-minded members, as well as incidents of physical violence.
There appears to be a “Jonestown” mentality in the current GOP leadership – a willingness to throw aside all rational thinking and "drink the Kool-Aid." A single independent thought would die of loneliness. This is not good enough for my bright, capable grandchildren, who deserve much more than Wyoming is able to offer.