There is widespread lamentation in Wyoming about the loss of young talent. Many young people move away after college and take their talent, potential and contributions elsewhere.

Indeed, many parents encourage their children to not only study out of state, but to stay there to work and raise a family. I was raised in Wyoming, educated here, married here, raised a family here. We could not have foreseen the future of this state, and if we had, we might have gotten out when the getting was good.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus