Marion Yoder’s letter follows the liberal narrative that all white Americans, both living and dead, should “get over themselves” when taking credit for building our country to this “exceptional” place. Even Obama couldn’t give credit to individual work whose white majority twice voted him into office and established him and his wife not only in a mansion worth millions, but gave them powerful world influence.
Obama was born to a mother who didn’t want to be a member of his Muslim Dad’s harem of wives in Kenya, so married an Indonesian who turned capitalist, owning a business. Not wanting her son to be influenced by his endeavor, she sent him to live with her parents in Hawaii to be mentored in communism.
We know nothing of how he was able to go to an “exceptional” Ivy League school. The ultimate contrast of Obama’s “exceptional” rise to power to his half-brother living in Kenya in a shack is American Black privilege. The brother, scanning the trash surrounding his ghetto, said his ancestors threw out the white colonists too soon before they could put in the infrastructure of highways, buildings and a welfare state.
Why don’t liberals tell the whole story about the slave issue … that over 580,000 white soldiers and 40,000 Black soldiers died in the Civil War? Wasn’t that enough white blood money paid to right the flaws Yoder listed? No other country has done such an “exceptional” job of paying recompense, not even Africa.
Will children ever read about my white ancestor, Azel Rush, in Indiana who gave his slaves freedom due to his Quaker conscience? In 1830, they were worth $100,000. Then he moved to Ohio’s wilderness and built another plantation without slave labor.
Huge amounts of middle-class taxpayer money goes to Native Americans in compensation of lands that were not “stolen,” but conquered and developed by hardworking people, mostly white, in this region. Is there a record of money the Sioux gave to the Shoshoni natives as they conquered their territory?
These are the examples of American “exceptionalism” I hope get taught to our children.