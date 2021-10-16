Sorry, an error occurred.
I was very glad to see several responses to my letter (about Mayor Collins' column).
Having worked on several major metro dailies for about 20 years, I am an old newspaper person. I think this newspaper is a good one, and it needs all the local support it can have.
So, I do not care if letter writers agree with me or not. It is a good thing that they actually read the paper!
Most of the large papers are now owned by corporations, and their news is slanted. So, dear readers, keep up the good work, and keep on reading and supporting your local paper!
It is a very good investment.
