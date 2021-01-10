It should now be obvious to all but the most hardheaded that neither Trump nor any of the Republicans ever cared for their supporters. They have been scammed, used and fleeced, and they deserve what they have coming to them.
Those of you who supported Trump and any Republicans, even despite their continued lack of support for you or your interests, will soon face the full legal repercussions of your ignorance and misplaced trust. There will be Truth and Reconciliation commissions in the near future; traitors and terrorists and those who supported the actions on Jan. 6 will be stripped of their property, their freedom and ultimately their lives – as it should be. No one has any right to oppose their government, legitimately elected, by the overwhelming majority of people who represent the future of America: The Democratic Party, and those who fight for social justice and the promotion of equality.