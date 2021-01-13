While I never thought I would agree with anything Harlan Edmonds might state, I agree with his quote from the Greek, "Evil appears as good in the minds of those whom God leads to destruction." I, too, have seen this quote on Facebook, though it is generally interpreted as "those the gods would destroy, they first drive mad."
And despite Mr. Edmonds's tortured sophistry, that is what we witnessed 1/6/21. A crowd so full of lies and madness they were set to harm the VP, the Speaker of the House and our own Rep. Cheney because the POTUS said she must be silenced. And no amount of equivocation can reduce this to anything other than a desecration of the very halls of our democracy.