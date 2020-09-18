I recently received two mailers from my current state senator, Affie Ellis. Among other things, they touted her dedication to education and her reputation as one of the “strongest voices in the Senate.” I was surprised by both topics, since I haven’t heard much of Affie’s voice since she blocked me on her Senate Facebook page eight months ago for the crime of asking her a question about education.
When Deputy Secretary of Education Mitchell Zais visited St. Mary’s and Poder Academy in January, Affie posted a photo of his visit to her candidate Facebook page, proud that she’d accompanied Mr. Zais on his visit. I commented, asking if he planned to visit any public schools so that he wouldn’t have a slanted view of our education system in Cheyenne. She replied that she wasn’t privy to his schedule.