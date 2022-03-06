He criticizes everything the Dems have tried to do good for our country. He and his party are fascists trying to take over this country by any and all means.
He has no solution for 20,000 families unable to afford insurance in Wyoming. He has no answer for low wages in our "right to work for less" state, either. Young people are leaving.
Our forests are burning up because of global warming, but, again, he and his greedy backers would rather make a quick buck that try to clean up the pollution.
Trump never had a decent word to say about anyone or anything. Barrasso said nothing when thousands of people breached our Capitol and hurt 140 policemen and killed one.
Trump only helped the rich and corporations in his tenure, all the while inciting hatred, just like Hitler. Now they want to ban books like Hitler.
People better wise up before the GOP ruins this country.
Barrasso never missed a photo op, and always has his nose in McConnell's backside.
The separation between the rich and poor has increased since Reagan. We never had billionaires before. Alas, Reagan taxes Social Security for the first time. Billionaires pay zilch and have hobbies like spaceships.
I am aged and hope for the good of the younger people that they figure this rotten bunch out. The GOP can't win, so they are trying to legislate voting for minorities and others.
Basically, watch how John, Cynthia and Cheney vote. It's never for the working man, who makes up the majority of folks in Wyoming.