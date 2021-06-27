Susan Denker name-called me in her May 23 letter a “dualistic, Newtonian black-and-white thinker” with “mistruths.” I refuse to be identified by such vague terms used in her “quantum age.”
Other vague terms I reject: “white guilt” and “systemic racism.” My May 16 letter defended the European white 75% majority from such labels. I responded to Marion Yoder’s letter of May 9 headlined ”We white people need to get over ourselves, admit racist history.”
The white majority was not “systemically racial” when electing a multiracial president twice, and the western civilization’s quality of life afforded the Obamas status and wealth.
Majority’s success allows the minority to thrive.
Youth should be taught how many whites stood up for minorities. Mom’s Quaker ancestors came to America as a Pilgrim in 1621 for religious freedom. In 1830, my great-grandfather practiced that when he gave up his slaves worth $100,000 and rebuilt another plantation without slaves.
For 190 years, those black people had freedom. We should be proud of our history. More than 580,000 whites died in Civil War for the sake of 4% of people.
Democrats support the 1619 Project in textbooks aiming “to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States.”
Having been a secondary public school teacher for 34 years, I dispute that. Our American literature textbooks began with Jamestown’s John Smith and Plymouth’s Gov. Bradford’s accounts, seeing value in democracy’s individual sufficiency.
My Pilgrim ancestors moved west as pioneers. How did Denker think I denied their labor?
Denker, Yoder and I have like backgrounds, but different opinions. Marion told me her name is linked to Yoder, Wyoming settlement, and Denker referenced her grandmother birthing eight children in a Dakota Territory shack.
My mother gave birth to us six children in a Nebraska shack. Our mostly European settlers were given government land only if they “proved up” by building shacks and developing land for agriculture.
They also built our roads, libraries, states, courthouses, capitols, schools, colleges, religious buildings, businesses and whole towns – all without slave labor.