Could coal powered electrical generation be part of the solution to the grid failures in Texas? Skip to the end to find out, or follow along as we explore the problem.
This is somewhat of a “forest and trees” type of problem. If you look at the individual pieces (the trees), you’ll find problems with many of them. If you step back a bit, you’ll find a common thread - there is a lack of resilience in power generation and grid management. If we step back farther (the forest) you’ll find this is an ongoing problem and that the grid has failed several times (1989, 2011, 2014 and 2021). You’ll also find that the Texas Legislature is responsible for passing legislation to require the generation facilities to be resilient, but they have failed to take action. To be fair, there were attempts to pass legislation to address the problem, but they failed to pass.
What can the people of Wyoming learn from this? Well, this is similar to our financial boom-and-bust cycle. The Legislature has known about the problem for decades, and they have not fixed the problem. To be fair, they have taken some steps, like the Rainy Day Fund, to minimize the negative impacts of the cycle, but the problem persists.
So back to Texas and coal. Can coal be part of the solution? Yes. So can all of the other forms of power generation. The goal is to generate enough power, in all weather conditions, to meet the demand for power, while minimizing blackouts and eliminating the risk of grid failure. Frankly, like Wyoming’s revenue issue, all options should be on the table. In both cases, the legislature needs to take action. Sadly, both problems are complex, will require making tough choices, and may result in political blowback. In addition, there aren’t any quick fixes to either problem.
Both problems compare well to the tree planting problem. When is the best time to plan a tree? Seven years ago. When is the next best time to plant a tree? Now.