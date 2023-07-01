Cheyenne Animal Shelter
Buy Now

Animal care specialist Kendra Kanode feeds kitten Hatsuharu at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter on Tuesday.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Regardless of the brinkmanship that led to Monday night’s vote, the Cheyenne City Council did the right thing by approving a three-year contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for stray and surrendered animal housing and other services.

The alternative — which seemed like a very real possibility three months ago — was that the city and Laramie County would strike out on their own, creating a government-run shelter in order to save money.

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK:

Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus