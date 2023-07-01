Regardless of the brinkmanship that led to Monday night’s vote, the Cheyenne City Council did the right thing by approving a three-year contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for stray and surrendered animal housing and other services.
The alternative — which seemed like a very real possibility three months ago — was that the city and Laramie County would strike out on their own, creating a government-run shelter in order to save money.
Everyone has their own version of how the situation got to that point, of course. Mayor Patrick Collins said shelter board president Richard Mincer told him they needed $1.25 million from the city and county for fiscal year 2024, which starts today, and $1.7 million the following year. If they didn’t like it, too bad. That was the price of doing business, and if they thought they could do better, they were welcome to try.
Shelter CEO Britney Tennant said the numbers were just initial proposals, and she and Mr. Mincer were always willing to negotiate. In fact, she had never met the mayor in an official capacity prior to this kerfuffle.
Regardless of which is true, from the public’s perspective, just as in a catfight, both sides had flattened their ears, puffed up their fur and tensed for battle. The mayor launched the initial attack, announcing that the city and county were pursuing a contract to lease a facility on South Greeley Highway from Meals on Wheels and preparing to hire their own shelter staff.
Some might say this was no more than posturing — Mr. Collins’ way of testing the waters to see how serious CAS leaders were about sticking to their request. We believe this was much more than a game of chicken, though. Enough city staff time had been invested in exploring cost-saving alternatives that if CAS leaders had been unwilling to negotiate, a lease would have been signed and local government would now be running an animal shelter like their counterparts in Casper.
As we said in March, this duplication of services was highly unnecessary. Thankfully, both sides agreed and came to the table to work out their differences. The result is a three-year deal that provides CAS with $800,000 the first year (against a $2.8 million annual budget), $850,000 in fiscal year 2025 and $900,000 in FY 2026. During that time, shelter officials will be working with city and county leaders on a proposal to place before voters on the next specific purpose (sixth penny) sales tax ballot to cover upgrades to the shelter, such as a new roof, HVAC system, windows, insulation and wiring to accommodate faster internet.
Still, it points to some fundamental flaws in the relationship between the city and the shelter (and possibly other entities that the city contracts with). The largest hurdle to overcome is the disagreement over which shelter services the municipalities should fund.
For example, is it the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for pet food for those who can’t afford it? We would argue no, that can be donated by generous community residents. What about the “Big Fix” program, in which the shelter’s veterinarian and their counterparts in the community offer free or low-cost vaccinations and spay/neuter services? We would say yes, since fewer, healthy animals will place less of a burden on the city’s Animal Control officers and create fewer problems throughout the city.
Next is the issue of transparency. City leaders have pressed shelter officials for more information about how they spend their money, and that’s a good thing. But how much is enough, and does the city demand the same from other contractors?
In some ways, it seems like city and county officials want to treat CAS as another department of local government. That’s not surprising, given the large amount of money provided each year, but it’s also unreasonable, since the shelter is an independent nonprofit and has its own governing board. Do they expect the same from other nonprofits and local companies?
The overarching problem seems to be communication — or lack thereof — which is strange, considering how much Mr. Collins brags in his weekly column about the number of meetings he has each week with not only city officials, but other community leaders. We hope this spring’s disagreement over funding has shown both sides they need to keep the lines of communication open. (We would argue that removing the requirement the City Council have a member on the shelter board is a step in the opposite direction, but since Council President Richard Johnson was unable to prevent this conflict by serving in that role, maybe it’s not essential.)
Again, we believe the final outcome is a good one. It’s in the best interest of city and county taxpayers, the shelter and, most of all, the animals in our community. There has never been any doubt the shelter, under Ms. Tennant’s leadership, is providing outstanding services, including high rates of animal adoption, emergency veterinary care for owners who can’t afford it, end-of-life services and temporary housing for animals whose owners are veterans, homeless or victims of domestic violence.
As Ms. Tennant told the council Monday night, more than 70% of these costs are covered by generous local residents, and whenever the shelter expresses a need, people are there to meet it. But that doesn’t let local government off the hook. Making sure their obligation is met without getting into another catfight should the goal going forward.