Boyd Wiggam may be on to something. Too bad he’s several weeks too late.
The Ward 2 resident sent an email April 1 to members of the Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, asking them to consider expanding from three wards to either four or five when redefining council boundaries in the wake of the 2022 Census. Committee members took no action on the proposal, however, so on April 9, Mr. Wiggam sent his next email to the entire nine-member council and Mayor Patrick Collins.
Combined, the two messages outline a plan that, on the surface, at least, makes some sense – though not for the reason Mr. Wiggam offers.
In his first email, Mr. Wiggam cites the Capital City’s population growth as the main driver of such a change. He’s correct that this urban expansion led to the Wyoming Legislature adopting a redistricting plan that adds two representatives and one senator to the statehouse.
According to the 2020 Census, Cheyenne’s population was officially 65,132 people. Divided by the three wards, the average population of each ward would be 21,711. The state’s redistricting plan places an average of 18,608 people in each Senate district (they range from 17,737 to 19,698), so Mr. Wiggam’s argument is the current city wards are 2,013 people larger than even the most populous Senate district.
What he fails to note, though – and Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich correctly pointed out at Monday night’s council meeting – is that each ward currently has three council members, so each council member actually represents an average of 7,237 people. That’s less than the smallest House district, which has 8,866 people.
That doesn’t mean the concept of creating more wards is a bad one, however. We believe the idea of chopping the city into smaller geographic areas would have other, more important benefits.
As the city continues to expand, primarily to the east, the geographic sprawl is making it more and more difficult for people of limited means to run for City Council. More area means more doors to knock on, more houses to send mailers to and more yard signs to distribute.
Smaller wards also would allow council members to better represent a smaller geographic area on a regular basis. An increased awareness of issues faced by residents in surrounding neighborhoods would allow them to better advocate for resources to address issues faced in that particular part of the city.
It’s true that the council, as a whole, is expected to make decisions in the best interest of the entire city, not just one specific area. But there are times when an issue needs to be addressed that is specific to a neighborhood. Having five wards instead of three could help in that regard.
When the ordinance to repeal and replace Ordinance No. 3465 came before the full council this past Monday, members listened to Mr. Wiggam’s suggestion, but again took no action to move in that direction. That’s wise, since the short amount of time left until the candidate filing period begins May 12 means there isn’t enough opportunity to fully explain the change and take public comment.
There also isn’t enough time to get into the details of ward boundaries, which have to be set in a way that works well for the Laramie County Clerk’s Office and causes the least amount of disruption for the elections division of that office. Since state statute requires County Clerk Debra Lee to give the first notice of changing precincts today, and county commissioners to finalize everything by May 3, there’s simply no way to get it done in time.
Yet, even if the change can’t be made for the current election cycle, that doesn’t mean it has to wait another decade. We encourage Mayor Collins to designate a working group within the council to study the issue and develop a proposal that could be approved in time for the 2024 elections.
Some issues to consider include:
How many wards makes the most sense? Four? Five? For what reasons?
How many council members would represent each ward? If there are five wards, two members per ward would add one seat to the council. If there are four wards, three members per ward would be three extra, while two members per ward would be a reduction of one. Should there be an at-large seat at that point?
What geographic areas make the most sense now and considering how the city may expand more to the east and south in the future? (Mr. Wiggam provided maps roughly outlining potential four- and five-ward configurations, but obviously much more detailed work is needed to finalize either proposal.)
Mr. Wiggam asked the council to consider making one of his proposed changes during third reading of the ordinance in committee and in front of the full council later this month. However, we agree with Mayor Collins and council members that there simply isn’t enough time to do so in a thoughtful, open way.
This is one good idea that’s going to have to wait a bit longer.