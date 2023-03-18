“What we’ve got here is (a) failure to communicate.” — Captain from “Cool Hand Luke”
It’s either a huge misunderstanding caused by lack of communication or a classic game of chicken, but with dogs, cats and other pets as the potential victims.
A little over a week ago, Cheyenne Animal Shelter officials announced that they had been put on notice by city and county leaders that their annual contract for animal shelter services would not be renewed after June 30. The reason: rapidly increasing costs, which local government officials believe have exceeded the amount taxpayers should be asked to pay.
In the days following the March 9 announcement, it’s become more and more obvious that the two sides got to this point based on assumptions about each other.
Shelter Chief Executive Officer Britney Tennant says she was blindsided by a letter from Mayor Patrick Collins that gave notice that the city and county intend to open their own metro animal services facility on South Greeley Highway. That’s because she had heard nothing to indicate they were considering this move, either directly from the mayor or through the City Council’s liaison to the shelter board, Ward 3 Councilman Richard Johnson.
Mayor Collins says he and his staff began looking at such an alternative after conversations he had with shelter Board President Richard Mincer during budgeting last year. At that time, the mayor says, Mr. Mincer told him to expect the requested amount for the combined city and county costs to increase from $800,000 in fiscal year 2023 to $1.25 million in FY 2024 and $1.7 million the year after.
According to Mayor Collins, when he asked if there was any flexibility in that amount, Mr. Mincer told him, in essence, “If you think you can do it cheaper yourselves, go for it.” The city had to do just that when the shelter stopped running animal control — and has done so with near-perfect staff retention and very few, if any, public complaints. So, it’s no surprise that Mayor Collins believes they can do it again with a government-run shelter.
This past week, however, Mr. Mincer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, “It was frustrating that nobody told us they were looking at doing this. We could have had a conversation back in January if they’d said, ‘We’re looking at setting up a new shelter.’”
Ms. Tennant — who is in her second year at the shelter after successfully starting and operating Black Dog Animal Rescue — told a WTE reporter that she didn’t know she needed to have regular conversations with the mayor, since Councilman Johnson was a member of the shelter board. (At Monday night’s council meeting, Mr. Johnson seemed to wash his hands of his responsibility as council liaison to be a conduit of information between the two entities.)
So, here we are. A little over a week from now, the City Council could vote in favor of leasing the building that would house the new shelter. Once that’s done, Mayor Collins said, the city and county will begin hiring staff to run the facility, and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter will be left to transition into strictly an animal rescue operation (not that that’s a bad thing or unneeded in our community).
The question is whether, in the next nine days, shelter and government leaders can sit down and hammer out a new agreement that both sides can live with.
Mr. Mincer says he’s being realistic about how much it costs the shelter to process, house and care for the animals taken in each year, both from Laramie County residents and through animal control. He says government officials are underestimating the cost of running such a facility, and, besides, it doesn’t make sense to duplicate services.
Mayor Collins says he needs to see a more detailed shelter budget, broken down in a way that identifies specifically how much is spent on each facet of the shelter’s operation, so he and other officials can decide what they feel taxpayers should cover. He also says shelter officials have refused to do so in the past, saying they are a vendor and should be treated as such.
We can see it from both sides, and we believe both sides bear responsibility for getting us to where we are today.
Although we generally support the work Mayor Collins has done since he took office in January 2021, this is an unusual breakdown in his normally top-notch communication efforts. As he frequently says in his weekly Mayor’s Minute columns, he’s constantly talking with firefighters and the fire chief, which made contract negotiations with the city’s fire union extremely smooth this year. Why hasn’t the same happened with the animal shelter?
And if shelter leaders are willing to accept less than the requested amount in order to maintain the contract with the city and county, they need to make that clear — not just to the mayor, but to all local elected officials and the public.
As a nonprofit organization supported by charitable donations, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter needs to be more transparent with its finances (sorry, but in this case, posting your IRS 990 forms to your website isn’t enough). And if city and county leaders hope to convince their constituents that a new facility is needed, they must detail exactly how they plan to provide the same quality of services for less money.
We’d prefer to avoid a duplication of services, especially if there’s a good chance it would result in more animals being euthanized. At the same time, we appreciate the mayor, council and commissioners for trying to be good stewards of our tax money. If it takes a three- or six-month temporary contract extension to make this happen, that would be better than locking into a lease agreement and a path that’s much more difficult to divert from.
Here’s hoping the final outcome earns a big “thumbs up” for being what’s best for the animals, local taxpayers and the future of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.