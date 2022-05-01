If someone ranked the top 10 most thankless volunteer positions in America today, serving as a local school board member would have to be at the top.
Most of them probably decided to run because they believe in the importance of good public schools, run by strong administrators, with excellent teachers and the resources they need to get students off to a solid start in life. The last thing they expected was to be attacked at every turn by people upset over certain books in the school library or whether kids should wear face coverings to slow the spread of a potentially deadly virus.
Yet that’s exactly what many have faced in the past couple years – including here in Laramie County. So we hate to pile on with criticism of our own. But based on what we’ve observed and reported on in recent weeks, we think it’s necessary.
For us, the issues are transparency and trust. Both K-12 boards have a problem coming clean with their constituents, and both need to do better.
Let’s start in Laramie County School District 1, the district with the most students in the state. And we should preface our critique with some much-deserved kudos for the fact trustees debated and approved a resolution a few weeks ago condemning discrimination in all forms.
Yet even that process lacked transparency, since some people came to the meeting prepared to testify about the resolution, while others were caught off-guard. This meant some concerned citizens had pre-registered to offer public comment, but many more were left on the sidelines.
Either the LCSD1 Board of Trustees needs to better publicize such agenda items so constituents can be prepared to comment, or they need to open up public comment to anyone who wants to speak without advance registration. Since the meeting in question lasted more than four hours, we understand a reluctance to do the latter, which makes the former even more important.
At the same meeting, the board adopted its new strategic plan for 2022-27. One of the three overarching focus areas is Community Engagement, with the overall goal to “develop and nurture collaborative relationships ...” The third bullet point calls for creating “a team-based environment with all stakeholders to build a vibrant educational culture.”
If district leaders and elected representatives hope to turn that goal into a reality, they need to be more forthcoming with information – even when it doesn’t make the district look good. Such has been the case with Dave and Fawn Bartlett, two administrators who were forced out last fall without a word of explanation.
Dave Bartlett had served the district for many years, most recently as assistant superintendent of support operations, which put him in charge of district facilities and construction projects. His wife, Fawn, had served in several building administrator roles, most recently as principal of Meadowlark Elementary, home to fifth and sixth graders.
Without acknowledging they had ever been there, both were sent home and their offices cleared. Rumors began flying immediately of various improprieties, but the district made no comment. More than six months later, both submitted letters of resignation, which the school board accepted at a special meeting that also wasn’t well-noticed to the public in advance.
We may never know why the Bartletts were dismissed, but we do know this: Either something serious happened that’s being swept under the rug or something as simple as personality conflicts were at play. Without any explanation, however, constituents are left to wonder, have doubts and take sides in ways that only cause more division and distrust.
Which leads us to an even more serious situation in Laramie County School District 2. Among the key roles of a school board and administrators is to ensure the safety of students and to create an environment in which they can do their best work. In recent weeks, that hasn’t been the case for some female students at Burns Junior/Senior High School.
Two parents, a student and a local lawyer let a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter know that around 30 girls at the school had been the victims of blackmail by a male student. The boy reportedly edited photos of the girls to make them appear nude, then threatened to send them to their colleges of choice and others unless they sent him authentic sexual images of themselves.
State investigators confirmed the boy has been charged criminally, and that’s where the victimization should have ended. Instead, school administrators failed to keep the boy separated from his alleged victims, and when a student brought the situation to the school board’s attention, all she got in return was an empty promise that they would discuss the situation and get back to her.
We realize any situation involving juveniles needs to be handled with extreme care. But to fail to address the concerns brought out in a public meeting sends a strong message that board members don’t want to do the hard work of holding administrators responsible for doing the right thing.
In each of these cases, we’re not looking for the gory, salacious details. But parents, students and community members deserve clear explanations of district policy, how it was violated and what’s being done to address the situation now that it’s happened.
Parents and students in LCSD2 should know their school board has their backs and will make it a priority to provide the best learning environment possible. Students who were already victimized once shouldn’t have to shift to online courses or homeschooling while the alleged perpetrator continues to take classes like nothing ever happened.
In LCSD1, district leaders need to live up to their stated objectives by being more forthcoming with constituents – and in a timely manner.
We know serving on a local school board usually is a thankless job, but improved communication and transparency would go a long way toward earning that appreciation.