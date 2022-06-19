Today, we celebrate two holidays, Father’s Day and Juneteenth. And while most people know about the first holiday, not enough people know about the second one.
Juneteenth is a holiday that encapsulates the sometimes stark divide between what we intend and what we accomplish. Though the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 declared freedom for all enslaved people in Confederate states, this freedom could not be fully implemented in areas still under Confederate control.
While the Civil War ended on April 9, 1865, it was not until June 19 that Union troops marched into Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that slavery had been ended by national decree, and that more than 250,000 enslaved Texans were freed. (And it would not be until Dec. 6 of that year that the ratification of the 13th Amendment ensured that slavery was ended nationwide.) Starting in 1866, June 19 began to be celebrated as Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as America’s “Second Independence Day,” and it became a national holiday in 2021.
There is a lesson to be learned from the nearly three-month gap between the Emancipation Proclamation and its spread to Texas, and from the over 150-year gap between the first Juneteenth and its recognition as a federal holiday. It is not enough to declare something; we must constantly strive to see it come to fruition. And there is always more work to be done, and more history to recognize.
It will come to no surprise to anyone that Wyoming is predominantly white. According to the 2020 census, 83.7% of Wyomingites are white, and only 1.3% of Wyomingites are Black. But these numbers alone don’t tell the long story of Black people in Wyoming, or the ways that their lives and stories enrich our understanding of our state. Juneteenth seems like an ideal time to tell one of those stories.
Many Wyoming schoolchildren learn about the Buffalo Soldiers – the Black soldiers who served in the Western frontier. They might also receive quick lessons on prominent Black trailblazers, such as Jim Beckwourth, William Jefferson Hardin and Liz Byrd. But few learn about Empire, Wyoming, a town founded by Black settlers in 1908.
At a time where only 65 of Wyoming’s 10,915 farms were not owned by white people, the founders of Empire wanted to create a self-sufficient community based on dry-land farming. Empire was located in Goshen County, situated near Torrington and the Nebraska border. At its height, the town was a desert oasis, growing multiple prize-winning crops and containing a school, post office and church. In 1911, 49 Black people called Empire home.
But the residents of Empire had to consistently fight for their place in Wyoming. Torrington businesses often refused the Empire citizens service, the Goshen County School Board attempted to hire an unqualified and uncredentialed white teacher to teach at Empire’s school, and in 1913, prominent resident Baseman Taylor died after being beaten and choked by the local sheriff and his deputies.
Racism, an agricultural recession and drought led the people of Empire to scatter, until there were only four Black people in all of Goshen County by 1930. Today, there is little left to mark what was once a thriving, independent Black community in Wyoming.
Wyoming has declared itself the Equality State, and has recognized Juneteenth since 2003 (though the state draws little attention to the holiday). But just as the Emancipation Proclamation did not lead to freedom without effort, calling ourselves the Equality State and recognizing a holiday are not the same thing as enacting equality and embodying the spirit of the holiday.
We have reported frequently on incidents of racism in Cheyenne businesses and schools. Just this month, some residents in Cody tried to get the books “The Color Purple” and “How to be an Antiracist” banned from the local high school. It is clear that Wyoming has some work to do when it comes to living up to our moniker, making people of all races feel welcome, and celebrating the achievements of all of Wyoming’s residents.
Wyoming should learn about Empire and learn from its story. We do not want to be a state that says one thing and does another. We do not want to be a state that drives away farmers, entrepreneurs, school teachers and ministers because we cannot accept diversity. We do not want to be a state that finds it so abhorrent to discuss racism in our community that we would rather ban a book than talk to one another.
We do not want to be a state that forgets its history. And we don’t want to be a state that tells only sad stories. On this Juneteenth, we should make an effort to find and celebrate the efforts and accomplishments of Wyoming’s Black artists, business owners and scholars.
We should continue the legacy of the founders of Empire. We should find ways for Black students to see themselves in the story of Wyoming. Because as we celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday, we are one step closer to matching our intentions and our actions.