It’s as if someone flicks a switch inside their brain the minute they walk into the state Capitol. More and more often, Wyoming lawmakers who tell voters on the campaign trail that they will represent their interests in Cheyenne seem to forget those promises the minute the heavy wooden doors close behind them.
At the very least, they can’t see the contradictions between their words and their actions. The same legislators who oppose abortion, regardless of the circumstances in which the woman got pregnant, won’t extend Medicaid coverage to keep her healthy for a year after she gives birth. Those who say life is sacred and should be protected at all costs won’t guarantee funding for a suicide lifeline that has proven it’s effective at preventing self-inflicted harm.
The latest example of this dichotomy is two longtime lawmakers who have decided to cut off remote testimony in the committees they chair. Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, has said that almost everyone who wants to share their input with the Senate Education Committee has to do so in person. The same holds true for Rep. Don Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, who chairs the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.
Both men have said they are willing to make exceptions “within reason.” Yet, Mr. Burkhart’s comment to WyoFile reporter Maggie Mullen reflects his true feelings on the matter: “People get into this approach of ‘I don’t want to go out of my way, but I want my voice heard.’ Well, put some effort into it.”
So, how much effort is enough? Does someone in Cody need to take two vacation days, drive six hours each way (assuming winter weather allows them to do so) and incur the costs of fuel, food and a hotel room in order to share their opinion for maybe 10 minutes, at most? (Or, worse, the committee doesn’t get to the bill they came to testify about.) Why is that more valuable than them logging into a website and providing that same testimony via videoconference?
Is the testimony of paid lobbyists who drive up from Denver more valuable than a teacher in Evanston who will be affected by a K-12 education bill? Apparently, Mr. Burkhart thinks so.
Mr. Scott, who has served in the House and Senate for more than 43 years, told WyoFile he worries the state won’t be able to maintain its citizen Legislature if lawmakers have to meet for longer periods of time. Yet, as the longest-serving lawmaker in state history, he knows full well committee chairmen get to decide who testifies and for how long, so allowing remote testimony does nothing to extend the session beyond the pre-set number of days (in this year’s case, 37).
Both men are correct when they say that, occasionally, livestreamed testimony comes from outside interests with no dog in Wyoming’s hunt. The same can be said for those lobbyists who testify in person, though. And there’s a simple solution to preventing it: Require online registration that identifies where the caller lives, and then give top priority to average Wyoming residents, regardless of whether they live in Bar Nunn or are an elderly shut-in with a smartphone in Cheyenne.
What this decision by these two senior legislators tells us is that either they don’t care to hear from average residents impacted by their decisions, or they can’t be bothered to incorporate technology into their process.
We agree with Jenn Lowe, the Equality State Policy Center’s executive director, that it’s time for legislative leaders to require all committees to make remote testimony available, even as the chairperson retains the right to set time limits, registration deadlines and other reasonable restrictions.
It’s disingenuous for legislators to complain that Cheyenne has an outsized influence on the state’s decision-makers, then limit the opportunities for residents in other parts of the state to testify.
Plus, millions of dollars were spent to make sure the Capitol complex had the latest technology, including high-speed internet, video cameras and large TV screens. Intentionally choosing not to use these modern tools is a waste of taxpayer dollars, not to mention a rejection of the opinions of those who helped pay for it.