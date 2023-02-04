The old adage “If there’s one thing that’s constant, it’s change” is true, especially when it comes to the news business.

In my nearly 31 years as a professional journalist, I’ve seen my line of work change dramatically from the days when we used to print and glue headlines and stories onto large pages, which were then photographed and turned into negatives before becoming plates that went on the press. Today, with the single click of my computer mouse, I can make a story go live on our website and smartphone app, as well as approve it for our page designers to include in an e-Edition or page that’s headed digitally to the plate room.

Brian Martin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s managing editor. He can be reached by email at bmartin@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @briankmartin.

