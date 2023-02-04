The old adage “If there’s one thing that’s constant, it’s change” is true, especially when it comes to the news business.
In my nearly 31 years as a professional journalist, I’ve seen my line of work change dramatically from the days when we used to print and glue headlines and stories onto large pages, which were then photographed and turned into negatives before becoming plates that went on the press. Today, with the single click of my computer mouse, I can make a story go live on our website and smartphone app, as well as approve it for our page designers to include in an e-Edition or page that’s headed digitally to the plate room.
None of this is surprising, really; it’s the same evolution many industries have gone through as technology had improved. For those of us who still enjoy having ink-stained fingers from reading a print newspaper, though, it’s been a bit more challenging than for others.
Which is why I thought it was time to take a brief break from the rat race of getting the news out to you, our loyal readers, and explain some of the changes you have no doubt noticed since the calendar changed over to 2023.
Let’s start with our legacy product, the printed newspaper, which, since last August, has been delivered via U.S. mail to subscribers Wednesday through Saturday.
The main change longtime readers likely noticed starting Jan. 4 was the use of different typefaces, or fonts, both for headlines and stories. The main reason for this change was to create consistency among all of the Adams Publishing Group publications in the West, which allows page designers to move seamlessly from one publication to another, as needed.
The side benefit has been an ability to get more news on a page without sacrificing readability. I also decided to move a couple of things to new locations in order to maximize space, including Today in History, which is now on page A3 and includes the list of celebrity birthdays and their ages.
We have a few more small adjustments planned in the coming weeks and months to strengthen your connections to your community, but our goal always remains making the newspaper as reader-friendly, engaging and relevant as possible. (Sorry, no plans to bring back Jumble at this time.)
e-Edition
The next major change we made recently was to our e-Edition, also known in our industry as a “replica edition” because it is a digital replica of the print newspaper.
The biggest difference came when we changed vendors, migrating from TownNews (now known as BLOX Digital) to Tecnavia. Some of you have told us you dislike this change, partially because of the ads on the left side of the computer screen and partially because the control panel moved from the top to the right side on the desktop version.
I empathize with those who hate change, but this was done in an effort to control costs, while maintaining ease of use. Once I got used to the new interface, I can honestly say I enjoy the new e-Edition more than the old one. (And no, I don’t say that just because I’m paid to.)
Those who use our e-Edition regularly know that after a minute or so, you have the option of closing that left side panel by clicking on the X with a circle around it in the upper left corner. More importantly, though, with a single left mouse click, you can open any article in a larger, easy-to-read format on the right side, while still seeing the full page on the left.
The new e-Edition also offers options such as quickly printing an article, sharing it on social media and even having it read to you. You also can easily make the type size larger or smaller.
You can even close this reader view and see two full pages side by side, then use your mouse to zoom in and out on text. (Please feel free to test all of these options. You can’t break the software — believe me, I tried!)
For more information on how to access and use our e-Editions, visit wyomingnews.com/howto.
Smartphone apps
The other great feature of the Tecnavia e-Edition is a dedicated smartphone app that makes reading the replica edition easier than ever, no matter where you are.
Regardless of whether you have an Apple or Android phone or tablet, subscribers can download the app by searching for “Wyoming Tribune Eagle” on the Apple App Store or on Google Play, then log in using their regular login and password.
The navigation at the bottom offers the same functionality as the desktop version, including article view and access to previous editions.
The one potential area of confusion I want to address here is that this app is only for the e-Edition and doesn’t replace our WyoNews app, which continues to provide all of our award-winning news, features, sports and opinion content in a “most frequent at the top” format.
So, if you prefer a curated digital news product that looks like a newspaper, use the Wyoming Tribune Eagle e-Edition app. If you want individual articles in an app that looks more like a social media feed, download and connect to WyoNews.
Social media
Speaking of social media, we continue to be active on Facebook and Twitter, providing links back to our website, WyomingNews.com, throughout the day, seven days a week.
This is an especially effective way to stay connected with the latest news as we report it, since it’s likely the first place you’ll learn about breaking news. (Or, if you’re my wife, it’s the ONLY way you learn about what the WTE is reporting, unless your editor husband emails you a specific article.)
Our Facebook page continues to be at facebook.com/wtenews, and our Twitter handle is still @WTEnews (twitter.com/WTEnews).
Frequency of publication
Finally, one more change worth highlighting is APG’s addition of a national e-Edition seven days a week. These eight pages can be found at the end of our regular e-Editions Tuesday through Sunday, as well as by themselves on the e-Edition platform every Monday.
They include national and world news you likely won’t find elsewhere in the “paper,” business, science/technology, sports, an extensive national scoreboard and an expanded Today in History page. Also, since these pages are designed late in the evening, they usually contain late-breaking news and sports scores that didn’t make it into the locally generated pages.
Of course, we still offer a robust, constantly changing website, WyomingNews.com, which includes the latest local news (a lot of it from the Wyoming Legislature these days), sports, features, opinions, polls, obituaries, photo galleries, videos (check out this week’s video profile of WyoSports Prep Athlete of the Week Meadow King), police blotters, community calendars, national news/sports/entertainment, weather and stock market data. It’s updated day and night, seven days a week, so you don’t have to wait for the mail to find out what’s happening.
We also offer a variety of email newsletters, which will send the main headlines from the WTE, WyoSports and our legislative coverage directly to your inbox each morning. To sign up, go to WyomingNews.com/newsletters.
All of these services add up to even more ways to stay connected and more value for your subscription dollars. If you haven’t taken the time to explore our new e-Editions, our smartphone apps or even been to WyomingNews.com lately, now’s a great time to do so.
For some of us, the bad news is that change is constant. The good news is that change often is for the better. Thanks again for coming along for the ride!