here are good landlords and bad landlords, just as there are good tenants and bad. But in Wyoming, the system has consistently favored the property owners.
That’s about to change in Laramie. Recently, the City Council there passed a set of changes to city code that will offer more protections for renters, including ways to address ongoing issues without the expense of taking a case to court.
These reforms should be implemented everywhere in Wyoming, including Cheyenne. That’s because limited supply and rising demand are tipping the scales even more in the favor of property owners and managers. Nearly every day, we’re hearing stories of landlords who are ignoring repair requests and other issues simply because they can.
The attitude seems to be “Don’t like it? Take a hike. There are plenty of others waiting to take your place.” Unfortunately, that’s true. But it doesn’t make it right, and it shouldn’t be ignored.
In the home of the state’s only four-year public university, the council has taken a three-pronged approach to resolving the ongoing issues of substandard and unsafe rental properties. According to reporting by the Laramie Boomerang, the ordinance requires:
■ Registration of rental units – Property owners will be required to register each rental unit and pay an annual fee of about $15-20. City Manager Janine Jordan told the Boomerang the hope is this will allow for better outreach, education and support for both tenants and landlords.
■ Minimum habitability standards – This is the section most landlords likely oppose, since it attempts to define the basic equipment and appliances necessary for living. It also will define the basic standards for a rental’s structural integrity, ventilation, mold and pests, weatherproofing, electricity and heating, sanitation and fire safety.
■ Complaint resolution – Tenants would still have to try to work with landlords before filing a complaint with the city. But if that doesn’t work, there is a city process that will hopefully be more efficient than the expensive, time-consuming civil court option that is the only choice available at this time.
Laramie officials say they will phase in these changes over the next year, with the minimum habitability standards being enforced sometime in 2023.
Some landlords have voiced concern that there aren’t enough contractors available to make necessary changes in that timeframe. That’s a valid point. As the pandemic-induced labor shortage drags on, many services have been impacted. But Laramie officials are taking that into consideration, and say they will work with landlords who can show they’re making a good-faith effort.
All of this is a good start, but more can be done. State lawmakers could weigh in by creating basic definitions of livability that would apply to all Wyoming communities and requiring transparency about utility costs. That way, renters in Lusk or Lander could be as confident as those in Laramie or Cheyenne that the same standards would apply. But since they have bigger fish to fry at this point, it remains up to local officials to do the heavy lifting on this one. (Besides, they’re the ones who will have to enforce the rules.)
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said in a recent “Mayor’s Minute” column that the Capital City’s governing body is looking into the idea of rent reform. We encourage local officials to look at other cities across the country and find examples of systems that work well.
One place to start might be Kansas City, Missouri. In 2019, the City Council there passed a Tenants Bill of Rights. According to reporting in the Kansas City Star, “the bill establishes seven rights for tenants: the right to safe and accessible housing; the right to freedom from discrimination and retaliation; the right to fair compensation and restorative justice; the right to organize and bargain; the right to safe, healthy, accessible and truly affordable housing; the right to privacy and self-determination; and the right to justice and access to fair, equitable treatment under the law.”
Missouri also has a landlord-tenant law, and the Missouri Office of the Attorney General has provided a booklet online that explains the rights and responsibilities of both sides of the rental equation.
These efforts aren’t about shifting the balance of power entirely to renters. As we said at the outset, there are plenty of bad tenants. Landlords must be protected, too. Because if these regulations are too onerous, it could lead to fewer housing options in an already stressed housing market.
Those landlords who are doing a good job – providing clean, well-maintained living spaces they would be willing to occupy themselves – should have no problem with these changes. Yes, there’s a bit of paperwork and a small fee. Other than that, for them, it should be business as usual.
But for those who haven’t been responsive to tenants for years, it’s time to say “No more. Clean up your act or hit the road.” Because if Wyoming communities hope to attract and retain a strong, reliable workforce, they must provide quality, affordable housing.
We can do better, and we must.