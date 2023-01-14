On the surface, a legislative proposal to combine Wyoming’s K-12 education funds seems like a good idea. As with most problems, though, when you dig down into the details, you find things aren’t so simple.
For many years, Wyoming lawmakers have known that as the flow of federal coal-lease bonus payments dried up, their ability to fund school construction projects would go away, too. According to reporting by High Country News, the state has used about $2.5 billion worth of this money to build dozens of new school buildings statewide.
However, as demand for coal has declined, that money has disappeared. The Casper Star-Tribune recently reported that in 2013, $229.6 million in coal-lease bonus money funded school construction projects. Last year, that amount was $0, and the Legislative Service Office projects no money will come from this source in the near future.
Although the funding source has dissipated, the need for new schools hasn’t. In fact, Laramie County School District 1 has most of the top 20 school buildings in need of replacement due to their age and current condition, according to the School Facilities Commission’s rankings.
So, what do lawmakers plan to do about this problem? The Joint Appropriations Committee’s current proposal is to gradually eliminate the School Capital Construction Account and take money for new construction from the Wyoming School Foundation Program, which is the main source of revenue to operate K-12 schools statewide, and the Strategic Investment and Projects Fund.
The reason? Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, told the Star-Tribune that he believes fewer “sub accounts” will make it easier to fund school construction projects, since access to the money won’t mean waiting until the next legislative session for approval.
Allowing more flexibility appears to be a good idea. Since construction costs seem to always be on the rise, the longer districts have to wait for the money from the state, the more a project is likely to cost.
The proposal also seems like it lessens the capacity for petty scorekeeping—lawmakers in one community voting against money for another simply because they haven’t gotten what they want (as we saw happen before the eventual approval of money to replace Cheyenne’s Carey Junior High).
Since we haven’t seen the detailed proposal yet, it’s unclear how lawmakers will ensure the School Foundation Program retains enough money to cover operational costs while also continuing to hand out money for much-needed construction costs.
Will a minimum balance be required? We certainly hope so. Will guardrails be put in place to prevent reckless spending that impacts the state’s ability to meet its greatest needs? What will those guardrails be?
Which takes us back to the underlying problem: The state’s main source of school capital construction funding is gone, and nothing has been created to replace it. Without a new source of revenue, lawmakers will be unable to meet the need for replacement facilities while also funding day-to-day operational costs.
This effort also doesn’t address the problem of the school construction priority system, which penalizes districts for making necessary repairs and minimal improvements to aging buildings. Why should a 60- or 70-year-old building be less of a priority simply because district officials replaced a leaking roof or bought fans to keep students cool?
Again, we don’t necessarily disagree with the need for the JAC’s proposal, but it seems like a diversionary tactic, intended to make people feel like the Legislature is doing something when, in reality, it’s little more than a shell game.
Who is talking about long-term funding of both K-12 operational needs and capital construction? The answer seems to be no one.
The state is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by the Wyoming Education Association, accusing lawmakers and Gov. Mark Gordon of failing to adequately fund schools, as required by the state’s constitution. As we’ve said before, state elected officials should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the issue to get this bad, let alone pushing back instead of searching for long-term solutions.
No one wants to pay more taxes. Yet, without a new source of income to replace federal coal-lease bonus payments, aging schools will continue to deteriorate.
And just like the health insurance gap lawmakers have failed to address through Medicaid expansion, the distance between the “haves” and “have-nots” will continue to grow. Students and staff in older schools will continue to deal with overcrowded, uncomfortable classrooms, while those in newer buildings enjoy the latest technology, abundant space, better lighting and more.
Unfortunately, this is just one more example of the shortsightedness and self-centered attitude that permeates the Wyoming Legislature. If it doesn’t affect them directly, the majority of our lawmakers don’t want to be bothered.
So, fine, go ahead and decide whether to merge the K-12 funds into one pot. Just don’t expect a gold star for doing it.