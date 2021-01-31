New Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and the nine members of the Cheyenne City Council seem to be off to a good start. They’ve held six hours of goal-setting discussions, and they seem to agree that consistent communication with each other is the key to ensuring things get done for the good of capital city residents.
Beyond that, their other nine goals include:
Improving Cheyenne Fire Rescue operations – This includes applying for grants to help the city pay for a new fire engine and extrication equipment, as well as replacing a couple of existing fire stations and adding at least one new one on the city’s east side.
Building a quality sixth-penny sales tax ballot – City leaders know it’s important to spend the next few months setting project priorities before presenting them to county commissioners as the November ballot is developed. Because renewal only comes up every four or five years, and state funding is decreasing, it’s critically important to get this right.
Making progress on the Reed Avenue Corridor project – This development has the potential to revitalize the West Edge of downtown and turn it into a destination for those looking for a great place to live, dine and recreate. It won’t happen overnight, and it will take significantly more than the $4 million approved on the 2017 sixth-penny sales tax ballot. But the planning is done now, so it’s time to get started.
Repairing downtown curbs and gutters, and regular street maintenance throughout town – This has long been a sore spot for Councilman Pete Laybourn, but he’s right that attention needs to be paid to the heart of downtown, as well as other parts of the city. How to pay for it is uncertain, but to delay action will just compound the problem.
Funding the Downtown Development Authority into the future – Whether it’s tax increment financing or some other method, the key to downtown revitalization is securing a stable funding source that’s not dependent on the city’s general fund budget or the whims of elected officials.
Making progress on the former Hitching Post Inn property – As yet another fire recently proved, this property needs to be cleared as soon as possible to make way for future city development. That process started this past week when the city declared it unsafe and issued a demolition order. Now city officials must follow through.
Diversifying the city’s economy and finding more revenue sources – Obviously, as the state’s contribution to the city’s operating budget drops, new revenue sources are needed. We’re both curious and excited to see what our mayor and council come up with. (Of course, we wish this weren’t as urgent, but that means state lawmakers would have to wake up one day and realize their insistence on cuts and resistance to taxes is having a dramatic effect on the local communities their constituents call home.)
Creating a solid budget – We have a lot of confidence in City Treasurer Robin Lockman and her ability to manage the city’s finances. The question is what priorities department heads, council members and Mayor Collins come up with for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Refinancing Spiker parking garage bonds – As Mr. Collins has said, this is low-hanging fruit. Refinancing these bonds to secure lower interest rates will save the city thousands in interest payments and should be done as quickly as possible to help with the budgeting priorities above.
This is a very solid list. And if city leaders can make some progress on each of these 10 objectives, they should be very proud of their work.
But that doesn’t mean they should be satisfied. Because as good as these priorities are, there’s much more to be done in 2021 and beyond.
Among the challenges we’d like to see on the city’s list are:
Addressing the affordable housing shortage – It’s becoming more and more difficult to rent an apartment in Cheyenne for less than $1,000 a month. And because wages aren’t rising significantly, and the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, this means big problems for people barely scraping by.
Communication with constituents – New Ward 3 Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich has already started holding meetings in her ward, and we know some of her colleagues are planning similar gatherings. Mr. Collins said twice-monthly council work sessions are planned, and with meetings now being held in the Civic Center and livestreamed, this is already improving.
Budget simplification/transparency – As we’ve said here in the past, the city needs to account for all pots of money and how they can be used, then report that to residents in an easy-to-understand way.
Public access to the city-owned Belvoir Ranch for recreation – This was a stated goal of Mr. Collins during his campaign last year, and we know other council members feel strongly about it, too. We’d love to be able to drive south and then hike to the Big Hole from the Wyoming side of the border by year’s end.
Working to fill the downtown “hole” and the long-empty Hynds Building – We know this won’t be as “easy” as the Hitching Post project, but it’s just as important. We’re pleased to see it’s still a high priority for the DDA board, too.
Other things that made our list include: streamlining of the city development process to stimulate economic diversification; longer hours of operation for public transit once the pandemic eases; strong long-term leadership at the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue; and continued cleanup of blighted areas through community cleanup days to rid the city of trash, weeds and other unsightly items.
We’re glad to hear progress is being made behind the scenes on several of these, even if they aren’t stated publicly.
As we said right after the election, we’re hopeful for this new era in city leadership, and we look forward to what they can accomplish – if they keep working together.