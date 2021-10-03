Anyone who has been reading the pages of this newspaper the past several months knows that the most valuable natural resource in the western United States these days isn’t oil, natural gas or gold.
It’s water. Everyone needs it, but it’s becoming more and more difficult to come by.
But that’s the desert Southwest’s problem, right? They’ve let cities like Las Vegas grow way beyond the water system’s capacity, and they should have known better.
While that’s certainly true, and the evidence is visible in any recent photo of Lake Mead or Lake Powell, there’s a potential problem just as serious right underneath our feet. It’s called the High Plains Aquifer System, and although you can’t see it, it’s just as critical to the livelihood of those of us who live in Laramie County as the giant reservoirs are to Arizona, Nevada and California.
But, by all accounts, it, too, is drying up. According to hydrogeologic reports, since 1993, there hasn’t been a single year where the amount of water flowing into the aquifer exceeds the amount being taken out of it.
Having enough water is critical for everyone, so every elected official – whether they’re in the city of Cheyenne or the town of Albin – should be concerned about making sure there’s enough water to meet the needs of the people they represent. But it can be argued that for those who live outside of city limits, it’s an even larger concern. That’s because instead of counting on a pipeline to bring water into their homes from the municipal water treatment plant, they count on their wells being able to pump it from deep underground. Unfortunately, as the aquifer level drops, they’re going to need longer and longer “straws” to reach the water that’s left. And digging new or deeper wells isn’t cheap.
At the same time this is happening, Laramie County commissioners are granting permits to developers who want to build quickly to meet the rising demand for housing. And along with those houses comes more water wells, sucking water from the aquifer faster than Mother Nature can replenish it. The question left unanswered is at what point will this problem reach a critical level?
The Bell Pasture Subdivision (Second Filing) near the intersection of Horse Creek Road and Interstate 25 is just the latest development to receive approval. Residents, ranchers and environmental engineers recently voiced their objections to the proposal to divide the property into 127 lots of 5 to 8 acres each, rather than setting the minimum lot size at 10 acres.
First, they addressed the Laramie County Regional Planning Commission. At that meeting in late August, Kyle Wendtland, a senior environmental engineer for more than 27 years, pointed out that county officials were working with expired data about groundwater levels. In 2014, the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office issued an order requiring a three-dimensional groundwater model. County commissioners based their development plan on this data, which was to be updated every three years. But the last update was in 2017, since the pandemic kept it from being updated last year.
“When you spend an entire chapter of your county plan saying that we’re going to practice good water management and preservation of our water, and you’re making decisions (based) on an outdated model, that seems to be contrary,” Wendtland told the Planning Commission.
The three members of the commission in attendance seemed to agree, because after more than an hour and a half of testimony, they voted unanimously not to recommend the development, as presented, to the Board of County Commissioners.
Yet when the issue came before that elected body about three weeks later, on Sept. 21, the arguments were the same, but the outcome was different. They listened to folks like rancher Linda Stratton tell of adjusting land management practices and abandoning parts of their property altogether because a well was no longer drawing enough water. They heard from residents who have had to redrill their wells. Yet they voted unanimously to let the development proceed as proposed.
No changes to 10-acre lots. No delay until an updated groundwater model is produced. Just a few empathetic words and several pathetic excuses for why they couldn’t say no, including the precedence of the law, private property rights and the state engineer’s latest land-use requirement.
But what about imposing a temporary moratorium on new development until the new aquifer model is completed? Sure, a delay would negatively impact the developer’s ability to make money by selling these parcels to people looking to move into rural Laramie County. And you can even argue that it would potentially delay the ability of some city residents to move out of a smaller home in the city, which would be freed up to help meet the growing demand for housing. But will it really make enough of a dent in the current housing problem to justify the potential negative impacts on existing residents?
Several commissioners have argued that their primary role is to represent rural county residents because, although city folks also are Laramie County residents, they already have a city or town council watching out for their needs. We don’t agree with that argument, but this feels like county commissioners even failing to do that well.
While we generally think our commissioners do a good job of handling county issues, the one area where they have failed time and again is with county land use. It’s no longer appropriate to sit idly by, failing to create tighter regulations and praying that everything will work out for the best.
Whether it’s preventing a groundwater crisis or addressing concerns about proposed gun ranges, gravel pits or oil developments, commissioners need to do their homework, then set some tighter parameters to protect the way of life enjoyed by current rural residents and those to come.
Will they make everyone happy? Of course not, but that’s not their job. Their job is to make the best possible decisions for the good of everyone living in Laramie County. On Sept. 21, they failed to do that. We hope they don’t fail again.