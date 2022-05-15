70,417 calls for service. 7,126 tickets issued. 1,719 arrests made. 245 incidents in which officers had to use force.
Those are all numbers you’d expect to find in the Cheyenne Police Department’s 2021 annual report, and, sure enough, they’re all there.
You also might want to know how many homes were broken into, how many vehicles were stolen, and how many people were assaulted or killed. You may be curious about how many cases of domestic violence officers responded to.
You should be able to tell how effective local officers and detectives are at solving crimes, arresting perpetrators and preparing evidence that helps prosecutors obtain convictions.
Unfortunately, there’s not much of any of that in the department’s annual recap, which was released to the public on May 4.
Instead, the colorful, well-designed 40-page document contains plenty of feel-good information about the department’s K-9 unit, community service officers, school resource officers and Citizens on Patrol. There are two pages about the bomb squad and the two times they were called out last year, as well as two pages about the amount of physical property and digital evidence the department is storing.
There also are lots of photos of officers at community events, lists of awards, and full-page photos of a police car and a decorative pole outside the Public Safety Center. None of this is bad, in and of itself, and we fully expect the department to toot its own horn and celebrate its successes in its annual report.
What disappoints us, though, is the lack of raw data that would give residents and those considering moving here some perspective on whether Cheyenne is a safe place to call home or if it is increasingly more dangerous.
After speaking with Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco last week, we have no reason to believe this is an intentional effort to cover up bad news or burnish the Capital City’s image. It’s simply a difference of opinion about the purpose the department’s annual report serves.
When asked for his perspective on the report, Chief Francisco said he sees it as a way for the department to connect with the community and tell its story. For example, did you know the Cheyenne Police Department employs four full-time and four part-time community service officers, who each average 90 calls for service monthly? They perform such tasks as VIN inspections, downtown parking enforcement, traffic control at public events and handling abandoned vehicles. That helps take those tasks off the plates of “beat cops” and frees them for other work.
The chief said he agrees that crime data should be part of the annual report to the community, but he said there needs to be a balance between pure numbers and telling the story of the department and its staff.
We don’t necessarily disagree with that statement, but we also don’t think the report should confuse readers or fail to paint a complete picture. Unfortunately, this year’s report does both at times.
Take, for example, the “Accountability” and “Watching for Bias” numbers on page 8. The accountability section states there were 16 internally generated and 11 externally generated complaints against the department in 2021. Of those, five were exonerated, one was not sustained, 20 were sustained, and one was unfounded.
What kinds of complaints are we talking about here? Chief Francisco said he believes most were minor cases of not following department policy, but he wouldn’t know unless he researched our question further. Unfortunately, readers of the annual report have no way to know, either.
The chief may be correct. Or the 11 “externally generated” complaints might be about racial discrimination, verbal or physical abuse or abuse of power. The report doesn’t say, so the public is left to wonder.
Under “Watching for Bias,” the number of arrests and tickets issued are broken down by gender and race. We don’t really expect the department to do the math for us, so we analyzed data on Black people. On page 5, the report helpfully provided data from the U.S. Census Bureau showing 2% of Cheyenne residents in 2021 identified as Black or African American. Since 170 of the 1,719 people arrested last year were Black (133 men, 37 women), that’s 9.89%.
Does that mean CPD officers are biased against Black people? Not necessarily. And what about Hispanic residents, who the Census Bureau reports accounts for 15.9% of the population? Unfortunately, the CPD numbers for arrests and tickets combines Hispanic people with whites. No way to “watch for bias” there.
As previously reported by Wyoming Tribune Eagle criminal justice reporter Hannah Black, the two pages that do offer “people crime” and “property crime” case highlights are focused on how many cases were assigned to the Detective Bureau. No raw numbers of robbery, sexual assault, stalking, vehicle theft or property destruction cases, for example. So anyone not reading carefully could be led to believe there were just seven robberies and 18 vehicles stolen all year in our community of 65,435 people.
Yet, when Ms. Black asked CPD for motor vehicle theft data, the numbers from 2021 showed a total of 390 offenses (342 felony and 48 misdemeanor), with 23 felony arrests and two misdemeanor arrests. Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic might have reduced those numbers a bit, but probably not that much.
So, what’s the solution? Chief Francisco notes that his department already reports crime data each quarter to the state Division of Criminal Investigation and FBI, and it is compliant with the new National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) that is intended to standardize crime data and capture more details about each incident. Yet there’s no easy way for the public to retrieve that information.
The chief says he’s willing to take our analysis into account and adjust the CPD annual report in the future. Also, Laramie County’s information technology staff is working on a project with the software company Socrata that is expected to result in a public data website that will allow residents to drill down to the neighborhood level. And CPD plans to continue to put out news releases spotlighting crime trends as situations arise throughout the year.
That’s good. The final step would be recognizing where there are problems, where the department lacks experience, and what leaders are doing to get better officers and better training for those who are here.
Because transparency breeds trust, and in an era where trust in law enforcement has waned in many parts of the country, we’d hate to see the same happen here.