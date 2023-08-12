The lack of transparency from both the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees and now-former Superintendent Margaret Crespo since her resignation has only bred further suspicion of district administrators and the local school board.
When a special Aug. 4 board meeting was announced Aug. 2, there was a lot of speculation about the topic, especially when it was announced that the meeting would start with an executive session. That same day, we learned that former Johnson Junior High Principal Brian Cox had sent the trustees a letter in late June, alleging Ms. Crespo and three other district administrators had created a hostile work environment. That fueled questions about whether the superintendent’s relatively short stint in the district was about to end.
Sure enough, that Friday afternoon, the trustees voted unanimously to accept Ms. Crespo’s resignation. What was missing, though, was any explanation about the reasons for the change in leadership.
It was clear the board was going to accept the resignation, since the public comment period was held after the board’s vote, not before. And we know Ms. Crespo has been a controversial figure during most of the two years she had led Wyoming’s largest K-12 district. Some in the community applauded her willingness to address racism and other controversial issues, while others said she had been absent and unavailable much of the time.
It’s also abundantly clear that at least three, if not more, of the seven current school board members wished someone else was at the helm. Most recently, Ms. Crespo had been accused of dragging her feet on development of a requested library book access policy, as well as failing to follow the request of some board members related to its format.
On Monday, Ms. Crespo provided the WTE with a copy of a letter from a Powell law firm stating that an investigation was conducted into the allegations of discrimination against male employees and creation of a hostile work environment, as well as other issues, and all of them had been unsubstantiated.
And earlier this week, we learned she has been named the first “superintendent-in-residence” for Women Leading Ed, a national network for female superintendents and those aspiring to leadership roles in education.
But questions remain, including:
Was Ms. Crepo an effective leader, or were there concerns about her performance that weren’t addressed publicly?
Was she simply too direct and willing to challenge the comments and/or actions of the men within district leadership, and that rubbed some of them the wrong way?
As both a woman and a racial minority, were there inappropriate comments and actions directed toward her that caused her to leave?
With just three weeks until the start of a new school year, why was now the time for her to resign? (Or was she asked to step down?)
Is the board addressing the serious concerns presented against the other three administrators, and, if so, can we expect an investigation into their behavior, as well?
Is the current composition, leadership and direction of the school board part of the problem? Had Ms. Crespo simply had enough of the politics that have infected the board and decided it just wasn’t worth dealing with any longer?
In a district that has touted the importance of transparency and open communication with all constituents as part of its new strategic plan, it’s disappointing to be left wondering what’s happening with the district’s leaders.
If this was the first time a high-ranking district official had left under a cloud of suspicion, it might not be making as many waves as it is. Unfortunately, LCSD1 is developing a pattern of behavior that causes teachers, support staff, parents, students and community members to distrust many of the things coming from 2810 House Ave.
A little over 18 months ago, another top administrator — one with a long tenure in the district — cleared out their office under a cloud of suspicion. There were a variety of rumors, but nothing was ever said publicly about the situation or the outcome.
More than two-and-a-half years before that, district leaders — including then-Superintendent Boyd Brown — completely botched the discovery of homophobic and racist flyers at McCormick Junior High School. Promises were made to certain segments of the community that the situation and the larger school culture would be addressed to ensure such an incident never happened again.
Instead, it took a lawsuit from this newspaper and a group of other media organizations in district court to gain access to a redacted copy of the final report by the internal staff member who investigated the McCormick incident. Guess what? It showed a pattern of behavior by students and staff that shouldn’t have been tolerated, much less been swept under the rug.
And in the years since that incident, students at the same school have been accused of directing racial slurs at the students of minority airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Hopefully, this time, such actions led to the appropriate level of discipline, but we have no way of knowing for sure.
The bottom line is that there are ways to handle situations like these that don’t violate the level of confidentiality expected by both sides, yet still provide constituents with some insight and generate trust, rather than sap it.
It’s not too late for Board Chairman Tim Bolin and/or Ms. Crespo to provide greater clarity about the recent change in leadership. Without it, attracting good candidates for the superintendent position could be more difficult than usual, and the trickle-down effect could mean it’s even more challenging to recruit and retain quality teachers and other staff members in the future.
