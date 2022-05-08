Many things changed during the past two years, but, thankfully, one did not: the generosity of people in Laramie County.
The evidence has been everywhere you turned during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. People made a special point to support local restaurants by ordering takeout when in-person dining was shut down. Volunteers went grocery shopping for older residents, who were more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. And most people wore face coverings in grocery stores and other retail outlets to protect their fellow shoppers and employees.
The area’s selflessness continued to be evident at the annual Cheyenne Day of Giving, which takes place the second week of May. Although organizers had to pivot to a drive-through model, rather than allowing donors into the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park, the donations continued to pour in.
Day of Giving is the brainchild of Greta Morrow, a Cheyenne resident who initially wanted to find a way to get more people to sign up for the national bone marrow donation registry. A transplant recipient herself, she knew how difficult it is to find donors who are a good match for those in need. But the more people are registered, the better the odds of finding a match.
Not one to focus on a single way to help, she and others pulled together a network of local congregations to collect nonperishable items that could then be distributed to local nonprofits. Now in its 17th year, the Cheyenne Day of Giving, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 13, offers the following ways to give:
Donate nonperishable food in any size can, box or bag.
Donate personal care items: Includes trial and regular sizes of personal-care items such as laundry detergent, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, individually wrapped toothbrushes, razors, feminine hygiene products and packages of new underwear.
Donate used prescription eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cellphones and chargers.
Donate durable medical equipment: Includes walkers, shower chairs, visual aids, commodes, scooters, lift chairs, wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment.
Donate medical supplies: Includes items such as diabetes test strips, braces, CPAP machines, disposable briefs, etc.
Donate leftover prescription medications: Drop off at the Wyoming Medication Donation Program table; bring medication in original package with patient name blacked out.
Donate craft supplies: Includes new or leftover items, a necessity for Boys & Girls Club and Magic City Enterprises.
Donate blood for Vitalant: Call Greta at 307-421-3436 for an appointment to donate blood at the Day of Giving event or call Vitalant at 307-638-3326 to give in the name of Day of Giving at the Vitalant office, 112 E. Eighth Ave., between May 9 and May 20.
Learn how to register as a potential bone marrow or organ/eye/tissue donor: Potential bone marrow donors need to be between 18 and 44 years old and in good general health; organ/eye/tissue donors can be of any age or medical background; those with chronic medical conditions or infectious diseases are not excluded.
Of course, another way to help is by giving money, which is used by the Day of Giving nonprofit group to help those in need the rest of the year. As Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporters have written in recent weeks, the money is used in a variety of ways, including not just restocking pantry shelves when donations lag, but buying equipment such as a heating cabinet for the homeless shelter’s kitchen, waterproof mattresses for a local group home and Boardmaker units to help nonverbal adults communicate.
Since Day of Giving is an all-volunteer nonprofit, and all overhead is covered for the next year, 100% of any donation will be available to make purchases to help 10 local agencies.
Mail a donation to Day of Giving at P. O. Box 192, Cheyenne, WY 82003; drop off a donation at one of the Day of Giving events; or go to the “donate” button on the Day of Giving website at www.cheyennedayofgiving.org.
And it’s not just adults who get in on the community service action. Since early in the event’s history, there also has been a Day of Giving Youth Event the day before the main one. Staffed by the youth of Cheyenne from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, this program collects nonperishable food, personal-care items and craft items, which the youth will sort, box and prepare for delivery to 10 area agencies the next day.
Day of Service
Another way to help your community is by offering a little bit of time on Saturday, May 14. The fifth annual Cheyenne Day of Service begins at 10 a.m. at Civic Commons, across from the Municipal Building, 2000 O’Neil Ave.
At that time, volunteers from throughout the community will gather to enjoy doughnuts and coffee, then grab a broom, rake, shovel, trash bags, etc. and head to work.
Amber Trevizo, events and special projects coordinator for the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, intentionally scheduled her group’s Downtown Cleanup Day to coincide with Day of Service. In addition, Jason Sanchez, deputy director of Community Recreation and Events for the city of Cheyenne, has put together a short list of projects they could use some help with. They include:
Staining a fence at David R. Romero Park
Picking up trash along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway (Interstate 80 corridor; near WAPA; near U.S. Highway 30; College Avenue and 12th Street; along Pershing Boulevard behind Pershing Point Apartments)
Picking up trash along the creek at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Picking up trash along Crow Creek
Picking up trash around Lake Absaracca
Paint walls at the Spiker Parking Garage
If you as an individual, couple, family or small group would like to help with any of these projects, please call Mr. Sanchez at 307-638-4358. Or just show up at 10 a.m. Saturday at Civic Commons to get your assignment or connect with others looking to help out.
Of course, the original intention of Day of Service was for it to be an extension of Day of Giving that would allow those without the financial means to donate material goods to still have a positive impact. So, if you would rather be of service in a different way, go for it! Some ideas include:
Baking and delivering cookies to a shut-in neighbor.
Volunteering to do yard work for someone in need.
Offering to watch a friend’s child for an hour to give them a much-needed break.
Writing notes of encouragement or appreciation to friends, neighbors, church members, etc.
Practicing random acts of kindness wherever you find yourself that day.
Our hope, and the hope of Day of Giving organizers, is these end up just being a few of the many ways you choose to serve others this year and beyond. Based on past history, we know this is already the case for many local residents.
Pandemic or not, Cheyenne has always had a well-earned reputation for being a generous place, filled with friendly, caring people. We look forward to seeing you again this week at the Day of Giving and Day of Service.