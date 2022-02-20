”Wherever we see racism, we must condemn it without reservation, without hesitation, without qualification.” – Antonio Guterres, United Nations secretary-general, 2021
Anger. Frustration. Disgust. Sadness. Dismay.
These are just a few of the many emotions that have filled us as we’ve heard multiple stories in recent weeks of racist comments and behaviors in Cheyenne.
A Black airman stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base goes to a local gun shop to buy a weapon for personal use. He’s dressed in his uniform, and the employee treats him with respect and helps him find the gun he wants. The scope he wants will have to be ordered separately, so if he’ll bring the gun back in when it arrives, they’ll mount it for him. Good customer service, right?
When he knows the scope is in, he calls ahead to see if it’s OK for him to stop by and have it mounted. The clerk says, “Sure, come on in.” Except when he arrives wearing casual clothes and a hoodie, the clerk’s attitude shifts, and she tells him they don’t have time to serve him. She’s very aggressive, so instead of arguing with her, he leaves.
Others have had similar experiences, including the business refusing to sell ammunition to airmen of color. That leaves them asking their Caucasian counterparts to buy it for them.
At McCormick Junior High, multiple Black students have been bullied and called racial slurs, which has led to fights in which both kids were suspended and fined.
After a ninth-grade girl got off the bus on her first day of school, she was immediately called the N-word more than once. Two days later, she decided to attend Cheyenne Virtual School, rather than going in person.
Our first response is why are we still dealing with this shameful behavior in 2022? (We know, that’s a naive question, and one probably only asked by white people who don’t experience racism on a daily basis.)
Then, another question: Is this a case of a few bad apples spoiling the bunch, or is racism becoming a bigger problem in the Capital City? It depends on who you ask.
James Peebles, founder of the local Sankofa African Heritage Awareness group, says he’s not surprised to hear such stories. He says he’s watched the social dynamic change in recent years, with Black families leaving after experiencing racism. But last year was the first time he questioned his own safety after living in Cheyenne for 12 years.
On one of his daily five-mile walks early in the morning, he heard someone honk at him and yell profanities out of the car as they drove by. He decided to stop going.
Thankfully, community leaders aren’t sitting by and wishing the problem would go away. When base commander Col. Catherine Barrington told Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins these stories, he committed to using his “bully pulpit” to draw attention to the problem. He also met with Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and Mr. Peebles to discuss ways to address the issue head-on. Both have committed to doing everything they can to raise awareness and combat the problem.
For her part, Col. Barrington said she’s considering approaching the Air Force Disciplinary Control Board to take corrective action. If the business, or business owner, is not treating airmen in accordance with the military’s values, they investigate and notify the business they have 60 days to fix their discriminatory practice. They must respond or institute corrections, or the commander can enact consequences, including placing that business off-limits for active-duty base staff.
Dale Steenbergen, president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, also has committed to addressing the business community’s role in the problem, and the National Retail Association may get involved, as well. That makes sense, given that the Chamber has had a Military Affairs Committee for many years, designed to foster a strong relationship between the military and the local business community.
Of course, discrimination isn’t limited to race, so the Cheyenne City Council is currently considering a bias crimes ordinance, sponsored by council member Richard Johnson. If adopted, it would make it “unlawful and an offense for any person to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, or disability.” Violations would be a misdemeanor on the first offense, and, if convicted, an individual could be ordered to pay a fine of up to $750, serve a jail term of up to six months or both.
We hope to see council members vote unanimously to adopt the ordinance, then hold a public signing ceremony in the Capitol to encourage legislators to take similar action at the state level.
All of these things are a good start. But we all have a role to play when it comes to putting a stop to this abhorrent behavior. Normalization of racism begins with indifference. If we avoid confronting people who say racist things or act in racist ways, we are condoning these actions.
The next step is minimalization, which includes denial of white privilege. (Anyone wonder why some white lawmakers and other state officials are pushing so hard against the teaching about our country’s history of race relations in Wyoming schools?) That can lead to veiled racism, such as racist jokes and victim blaming, which then can lead into outright discrimination, including the racial profiling and racial slurs that have been happening here more frequently.
Left unchecked, racism can lead to calls for violence, committing violence and mass murder. Thankfully, we haven’t experienced these things in Cheyenne (although we know there are neo-Nazis who call Wyoming home, and anti-Semitic stickers have been seen around town previously and again within the past week). White cops aren’t killing young Black men in the streets, and white vigilantes aren’t hunting down and killing Black people out for a morning jog. But if anyone thinks acts of racial violence can’t happen here, there’s fooling themselves.
Not only does racism negatively impact the people it’s directed toward, it affects businesses, military readiness and deters people from moving here. When some members of the military are saying they don’t want to be stationed at F.E. Warren because of what they’ve heard, it’s obvious the problem is serious, and not limited to a handful of isolated cases.
It’s time for all the good people of Cheyenne to stand up and send a strong message that is kind of behavior won’t be tolerated.